Frightened Rabbit Singer Scott Hutchison Reported Missing

Frightened Rabbit lead singer Scott Hutchison. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

The band have taken to social media to share their concern for their frontman, who they believe "may be in a fragile state".

The lead singer of Frightened Rabbit has been reported as missing.

As reported by the BBC, Scott Hutchison was last spotted leaving the Dakota Hotel in the South Queensferry area at 01:00 on Wednesday (9 May).

The band have since taken to Twitter to confirm the troubling news, writing: "We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101)."

We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101). — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 9, 2018

Frightened Rabbit. Picture: Jimmy Fontaine/Press

The Edinburgh Police, who now believe he is in the Scottish capital, have appealed to the public for any information on the rocker's whereabouts.

We're appealing for information to help trace Scott Hutchison, missing from Glasgow but believed to be in the Capital https://t.co/9CBqSMJD8l pic.twitter.com/U9BGpv3JVv — Edinburgh Police (@EdinburghPolice) May 9, 2018

Hutchison - who is in the Selkirk band with Billy Kennedy (guitar, bass), Andy Monaghan (guitar, keyboards), Simon Liddell (guitar), and his brother Grant (drums) - last took to Twitter just 13 hours ago, to write a heartfelt message.

Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones. — Scott Hutchison (@owljohn) May 8, 2018