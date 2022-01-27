Eddie Van Halen remembered on what would have been his 67th birthday

The late Eddie Van Halen sadly passed away in October 2020. Picture: 1. Daniel Knighton/Getty Images 2. Scott Legato/Getty Images)

By Jenny Mensah

The iconic Van Halen rocker would have been 67 years old on 26th January. His son Wolfgang was among those leading the tributes.

Eddie Van Halen has been remembered on what would've been his 67th birthday on 26th January 2022.

The Van Halen legend passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October 2020, aged 65, and his family and friends have taken to social media to the recall their happy memories of him.

Eddie's son Wolfgang Van Halen led the tributes, writing: "Happy birthday, Pop. I love and miss you more than you could ever know."

The late star's brother Alex Van Halen - who plays drums in the band - wrote: "Hey Ed, Happy birthday! May your light never dim. Love you, miss you and btw... Wolf is killin' it."

Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony added: "Happy birthday Ed, I miss ya brother! You were such a huge part of my life, I will always celebrate and wave the VH flag high!!"

Back in In October 2021, Wolfgang paid tribute to his dad one year on from his passing with a heartbreaking post.

Sharing a candid snap of them on Instagram, he wrote: "You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It’s just so unfair.

"I’m not ok. I don’t think I’ll ever be ok. There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.

"I’m trying to do my best here without you, but it’s really f***ing hard. I hope you’re still proud."

Meanwhile, this year saw his ex wife Valery Bertinelli share his heartbreaking final words in her memoir.

As reported by PEOPLE, Bertinelli wrote in her book Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today about how she and their son Wolfgang were at his bedside in hospital, along with his second wife, Janie Liszewski, and his brother, Alex Van Halen.

"'I love you' are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me," she writes in the tome, "and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing."

