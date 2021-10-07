Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang shares tribute one year on from icon's death

Eddie Van Halen and his son Wolfgagng in 2015. Picture: Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation

By Jenny Mensah

The Van Halen rocker passed away on 6 October 2020 due to cancer. See his son's touching tribute.

Eddie Van Halen’s son has posted a tribute to his father on the first anniversary of his death.

Tributes poured in all over the world for the Van Halen icon, who passed away on 6 October 2020 due to throat cancer.

Now, his son Wolfgang has shared a heartbreaking post to commemorate the Jump rocker, one year on.

Taking to Twitter the musician began: "One year.

"You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It's so unfair."

He added: "I'm trying to do my best here without you, but it's really f***ing hard. I hope you're still proud."

The post, which also included an image of the pair laughing together, concluded: "I love you with all my heart Pop. Watch over me."

The past year has also seen Wolfgang pay tribute to his father on what would have been his 66th birthday.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday 26 January 2021, he shared a clip alongside the caption: "Happy 66th Birthday, Pop.

"I wish I could give you the biggest hug and celebrate it with you. I love and miss you so much it hurts. I don’t even know how to put it into words.

"I’ve been doing my best to hold it together, but goddammit it’s really tough being here without you."

Watch his moving video below:

While Wolfgang has tried to keep his father's memory alive, he was less than pleased with the tribute for him during the GRAMMYs In Memorium section.

READ MORE: GRAMMYs 2021 - Why wasn't there an Eddie Van Halen tribute performance?

Many fans questioned why there wasn't a full blown musical tribute to the rocker, but his son revealed he was asked to perform and while he declined, he expected a bigger tribute to be in its place.

He explained in a statement: "The GRAMMYS asked me to play Eruption for the 'In Memoriam' section and I declined. I don't think anyone could have lived up to what my father did for music but himself."

He continued: "It was my understanding that there would be an 'In Memoriam' section where bits of songs were performed for legendary artists that had passed. I didn't realise that they would only show Pop for 15 seconds in the middle of 4 full performances for others we had lost."

The musician added: "What hurt the most was that he wasn't even mentioned when they talked about artists we lost in the beginning of the show. I know rock isn't the most popular genre right now, (and the academy does seem a bit out of touch) but I think it's impossible to ignore the legacy my father left on the instrument, the world of rock, and music in general. There will never be another innovator like him."

