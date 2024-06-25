Crazy Town frontman Seth 'Shifty Shellshock' Binzer dies, aged 49

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock aka Seth Bizner in 2010. Picture: Christopher Polk/WireImage

The lead vocalist of Crazy Town was found dead in his home in Los Angeles, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shifty Shellshock has died aged 49.

The Crazy Town frontman - whose real name was Seth Binzer - was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Monday (24th June), according to an official reported cited on the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

A cause of death has not yet been disclosed, with the status of his case still "open".

Bizner founded Crazy Town back in 1995 alongside Brett Mazur.

The the rap rock and nu metal group is best known for their Butterfly single - the third track to be released from their 2000 debut album The Gift of Game.

Crazy Town - Butterfly (Official Video)

The song - which is based on a sample of Red Hot Chili Peppers' Mother's Milk album track, Pretty Little Ditty - was a huge mainstream success, reaching number one US Hot 100 and number three in the UK singles chart.

The band's follow-up, 2002's Darkhorse, was comparatively a commercial failure and the band broke up shortly after its release.

Last year, Shellshock made headlines when he engaged in a bloody fistfight wit bandmate Bobby Reeves after a show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was arrested a few days later for DUI.

Binzer was known for his struggles with substance abuse and appeared on reality TV shows Celebrity Rehab 1 and 2 and Sober House 1 and 2.