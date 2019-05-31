Could U2 be the next band up for a movie biopic?

Adam Clayton has been telling Chris Moyles that a U2 film could happen…

Adam Clayton has been telling Radio X that U2 would be happy to have a film made of their lives in the same vein as the Elton John Rocketman film and the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The U2 bassist was on The Chris Moyles Show this morning (31 May) to announce a new leg of the band’s Joshua Tree tour.

With movies in the works about Boy George and even Creation Records boss Alan McGee, Chris had to ask the question: “How long do you think it’ll be before you boys get a little movie made about you?”

“Let’s say we’re open to offers,” replied Adam, cryptically.

Clayton was at Radio X to announce The Joshua Tree Tour 2019, which sees U2 take their classic 1987 album to New Zealand, Australia and Japan, plus the band’s first ever visit to Seoul and Singapore. Support on the dates will come from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, who joined U2 on the European leg of the tour.

“This is what we have to do to see Noel Gallagher every night,” says Clayton. “We had such fun the last time we did The Joshua Tree, it’s quite good to run off to Australia with him.”

He went on: “The first time we did Joshua Tree in 1987, we never actually got to Australia, so the Australians have been waiting a long time for this - and we’re gonna have a great time down there.”

U2 Joshua Tree 2019 Tour Dates

8 November Auckland, New Zealand, Mt. Smart Stadium

12 November Brisbane, Australia, SunCorp Stadium

15 November Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium

19 November Adelaide, Australia, Oval

22 November Sydney, Australia, Cricket Ground

27 November Perth, Australia, Optus Stadium

4 December Tokyo, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

5 December Tokyo, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

8 December Seoul, Korea, Gocheok Sky Dome

Watch U2 perform Where The Streets Have No Name as part of The Joshua Tree Tour at Twickenham Stadium in 2017:

In a statement, Bono said: “It’s only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it’s great to be able to say that I’ve finally caught up with the band.

“Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion… From the despair of how relevant some of the dark songs still are, to the joy, pure fun of the staging… it’s quite a ride.”

Ticket presales to U2.com subscribers begin on Tuesday 4 June and run till Thursday 6 June.