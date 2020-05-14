Billie Eilish postpones all 2020 tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Bad Guy singer has confirmed the remainder of the dates on her Where Do We Go? tour have been postponed "out of an abundance of caution".

Billie Eilish has postponed the remaining dates on her 2020 Where Do We Go? world tour.

The 18-year-old singer previously axed her March shows due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was set to head back out on the road in July and visit the UK on gigs, which included three sold out dates at The O2, London.

However, taking to social media on Wednesday 15 May, the Bad Guy singer's team announced: "Out of an abundance of caution, all dates on Billie's WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR have been postponed. All dates are proactively being rescheduled."

They added: "As soon as dates are finalized, Billie will share the updated schedule and all tickets will be honored accordingly. Thank you for understanding. Stay safe, and stay home."

Meanwhile, Eilish has done her bit to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LA singer-songwriter participated in Lady Gaga and Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home Concert, alongside the likes of Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Lizzo and more.

Watch her perform Sunny with her brother Finneas:

