Amy Winehouse's parents share touching tributes to the singer

24 July 2020, 12:21 | Updated: 24 July 2020, 12:29

Amy Winehouse on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2007
Amy Winehouse on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2007. Picture: Getty Images via Getty Images

Mitch and Janis both took to social media this week to mark the ninth anniversary of her tragic passing.

Amy Winehouse's parents, Janis and Mitch Winehouse, took social media to pay tribute to the star on the ninth anniversary of her death this week.

The Back To Black singer was just 27 when she was found dead from alcohol poisoning on July 23 2011 at her home in Camden, London.

Mother Janis took to Twitter nine years on this Thursday to share a poignant picture of Amy's Christian Louboutin heels next to a candle.

She captioned the image with a simple: "Love Janis Xxx".

Meanwhile, Amy's father Mitch took to Instagram to join in the tributes, sharing an image of his daughter earlier in the week and on the day itself a photo of her headstone.

He captioned it: "Thank you for your lovely messages today. We were all very emotional then we were laughing recalling some of Amy’s antics."

READ MORE: The story of Amy Winehouse's Black to Black single

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please reach out to the following organisations:

Drinkaware

https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/

Drinkline

0300 123 1110 (Weekdays 9am to 8pm, weekends 11am to 4pm)

Cruse Bereavement Care

Tel: 0808 808 1677

cruse.org.uk

The Good Grief Trust

thegoodgrieftrust.org

