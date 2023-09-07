Ezra Collective win 2023 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Album Of The Year

Ezra Collective won the 2023 Mercury in Hammersmith this evening. Picture: Press

The London jazz quintet triumphed at the prestigious awards ceremony, which took place in London on Thursday.

By Radio X

Ezra Collective have won the title of 2023 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Album Of The Year for their second full-length outing, Where I'm Meant To Be.

Receiving the award - which comes with a cheque for £25,000 - drummer and band leader Femi Koleoso said "First of all let me thank God, because if a jazz band winning the Mercury Prize doesn't make you believe in God, I don't know what will."

The band met at the London-based music education programme Tomorrow's Warriors, and Koleoso paid tribute by saying: "We met in a youth club. This moment is testimony to special people who put time and effort into young people playing music.

"This is not just a result for Ezra, but for every single organisation ploughing their energy into young people playing music. Let's continue to support that."

The prestigious ceremony, which took place tonight (Thursday 7th September) at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, saw performances from Loyle Carner, Raye, Jockstrap and Jessie Ware.

Loyle Carner performs onstage during The Mercury Prize 2023 awards show at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

The event celebrated the best British and Irish albums of the past year and Ezra Collective beat out stiff competition from the likes of Arctic Monkeys with The Car, Young Fathers with Heavy Heavy and Raye's My 21st Century Blues.

Ezra Collective join last year's winner Little Simz and the likes of Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks, Arctic Monkeys and PJ Harvey to be given the award.

Raye performs onstage during The Mercury Prize 2023 awards show. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Who won the 2023 Mercury Prize?

Ezea Collective has been awarded the 2023 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Album Of The Year for their second album Where I'm Meant To Be.

Jessie Ware performs onstage during The Mercury Prize 2023 awards show. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Who was on the Mercury Prize 2023 shortlist?

The 2023 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Albums Of The Year shortlist was:

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant to Be

Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good!

Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B

Lankum - False Lankum

Loyle Carner - hugo

Olivia Dean Messy

RAYE - My 21st Century Blues

Shygirl - Nymph

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Who performed at the 2023 Mercury Prize?

Jessie Ware, Ezra Collective, Olivia Dean, Jockstrap, Young Fathers, Lankum, Raye, Shygirl and Loyle Carner all performed at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. Arctic Monkeys, J Hus and Fred Again were all represented by pre-recorded video performances.

Graham Hastings and Kayu Bankole of Young Fathers perform onstage during The Mercury Prize 2023. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Who won the Mercury Prize in 2022?

2022's winner was Little Simz for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Georgia Ellery of Jockstrap performs onstage during The Mercury Prize 2023 awards show at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Who has previously won the Mercury Prize?

1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica

1993: Suede – Suede

1994: M People - Elegant Slumming

1995: Portishead - Dummy

1996: Pulp - Different Class

1997: Roni Size Reprazent - New Forms

1998: Gomez - Bring It On

1999: Tavin Singh - OK

2000: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast

2001: PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea

2002: Ms Dynamite - A Little Deeper

2003: Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner

2004: Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand

2005: Antony & The Johnsons - I Am A Bird Now

2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not

2007: Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future

2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid

2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy

2010: The xx - xx

2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake

2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave

2013: James Blake - Overgrown

2014: Young Fathers - Dead

2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now

2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa

2017: Sampha - Process

2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life

2019: Dave - Psychodrama

2020: Michael Kiwuanuka - Kiwanuka

2021: Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

2022: Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert