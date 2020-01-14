Catfish And The Bottlemen, Tom Grennan & more for BRITs Week War Child gigs

Catfish And The Bottlemen, Tom Grennan and more confirmed for BRITs Week Together With O2 For War Child 2020 . Picture: Jon Mo Photography

They'll join the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club and Gang of Youths for this year's BRITs Week Together with O2 for War Child gigs.

The first acts have been announced for this year's BRITs Week Together with O2 for War Child shows.

Catfish And The Bottlemen, Tom Grennan, and Gang of Youths are among the acts confirmed for the charity gigs, which will see the biggest names in music raise funds and awareness for children's whose lives are torn apart by war.

Also announced for the intimate shows, which will take place from 8-22 February amid The BRIT Awards with 2020 with Mastercard, are the likes of Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna and Jack Savoretti.

To be in with a chance of winning tickets, fans can enter a ballot for a prize draw, where they can also make a £5 donation to War Child at www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk.

The prize draw is open now and closes at 23:59 pm on Monday 3 February.

To maximise the chance of winning, fans can enter as many times as they like. There will also be a limited number of tickets for sale from 9am on Friday 17 January.

For the Bastille and Catfish and The Bottlemen shows, the prize draw will open once the limited tickets have sold out.

Tickets for some of the shows will be available to buy exclusively to O2 customers via Priority Tickets from 9am on Wednesday 15 January.

BRITs Week will be partnering with Twickets across all shows as their ethical resale partner to ensure tickets for the shows can only be sold at face value.

BRITs Week Together with O2 for War Child 2020 first line-up announcement. Picture: Press

An estimated £502,000 was raised for War Child through last year's BRITs Week shows, which saw the likes of The 1975, Jake Bugg and Frank Turner perform.

Rich Clarke, Head of Music at War Child added, “We’re over the moon to announce BRITs Week together with O2 for 2020, it’s an amazing series with the strongest line up yet. We’re so grateful for the support from the music industry – artists, managers, agents, labels as well as our incredible partners O2, the BPI and AEG to deliver these unique shows and create moments that will stay with the fans forever. This is our flagship fundraising series of live shows and the funds raised will change the lives of hundreds of thousands of the world’s most vulnerable children.”

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI & BRIT Awards, said: “Looking back at some of the amazing acts that have performed in BRITs Week to raise money for War Child - including Coldplay, Florence + The Machine, Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne, The 1975, Elbow, Mabel and Mahalia - you realise what an important celebration of the UK’s diverse music talent it has become. It is a fundamental element of the build up to the BRIT Awards with Mastercard, and with our partners AEG, O2 and War Child we are thrilled to announce the 2020 edition of BRITs Week, which also marks the 40th BRIT Awards show.”

See the 2020 line-up for BRITs Week with War Child Together with O2 for War Child:

Saturday 8 Feb - Catfish and The Bottlemen - Exhibition London

Monday 10 Feb - YUNGBLUD - Camden Assembly

Tuesday 11 Feb - Jack Savoretti - Omeara

Wednesday 12 Feb - Declan McKenna - Islington Assembly Hall

Thursday 13 Feb - Louis Tomlinson - Scala

Friday 14 Feb - Tom Walker - Omeara

Sunday 16 Feb - Sigrid - Omeara

Sunday 16 Feb Bombay Bicycle Club - Bush Hall

Monday 17 Feb - Gang of Youths - Omeara

Wednesday 19 Feb - Tom Grennan - Bush Hall

Friday 21 Feb - Nothing But Thieves - The Dome

Saturday 22 Feb - Bastille Reorchestrated - The London Palladium