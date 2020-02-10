Rod Stewart to close the 2020 BRIT Awards

Rod Stewart Performs At The O2 Arena, London. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The British legend has been confirmed to close the prestigious awards ceremony with a medley of his greatest hits.

Sir Rod Stewart has been announced to close the 2020 BRIT Awards.

The Maggie May legend will top the bill at the star-studded ceremony, which takes place on Tuesday 18 February at The O2 Arena, London.

The Scottish rocker said in a statement: "Happy to be asked to close out The BRITs on their 40th show celebrations."

The last time the 75-year-old music legend performed at the bash was in 1993, when he was also honoured with the Outstanding Contribution gong.

The Handbags and Gladrags singer joins a stellar line-up, which also features Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Celeste, Dave, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Dave, and Stormzy.

The ceremony will once again be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, who recently said he will likely "put [his] foot in it" no matter how hard he tries to "behave".

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the ceremony, so the Bad Education star expects it to be even bigger and better than usual.

He said: "The BRITs are incredible - the choreography, the big names, the celebrity guests, the epic speeches...everyone's there...

"The show will be very different this year....The rumours I've heard are very exciting - it's shaping up to be a great show.

"And there are nods to it being a big anniversary as well, which I think people will enjoy."

Brit Awards 2020: Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead the way as nominations revealed

Watch Billie Eilish cover The Beatles at the 2020 Oscars:

See the full list of BRIT Awards 2020 nominees:

Male solo artist of the year

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Female solo artist of the year

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel

Mahalia

Group of the year

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D Block Europe

Foals

New artist of the year

AitchDave

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

Song of the year

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant

Dave featuring Burna Boy - Location

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up

Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

Tom Walker - Just You And I

Album of the year

Dave - Psychodrama

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

International Male Artist:

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler, The Creator

International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Ray

Lizzo

