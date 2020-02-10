Rod Stewart to close the 2020 BRIT Awards
10 February 2020, 16:08
The British legend has been confirmed to close the prestigious awards ceremony with a medley of his greatest hits.
Sir Rod Stewart has been announced to close the 2020 BRIT Awards.
The Maggie May legend will top the bill at the star-studded ceremony, which takes place on Tuesday 18 February at The O2 Arena, London.
The Scottish rocker said in a statement: "Happy to be asked to close out The BRITs on their 40th show celebrations."
The last time the 75-year-old music legend performed at the bash was in 1993, when he was also honoured with the Outstanding Contribution gong.
The Handbags and Gladrags singer joins a stellar line-up, which also features Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Celeste, Dave, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Dave, and Stormzy.
The ceremony will once again be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, who recently said he will likely "put [his] foot in it" no matter how hard he tries to "behave".
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the ceremony, so the Bad Education star expects it to be even bigger and better than usual.
He said: "The BRITs are incredible - the choreography, the big names, the celebrity guests, the epic speeches...everyone's there...
"The show will be very different this year....The rumours I've heard are very exciting - it's shaping up to be a great show.
"And there are nods to it being a big anniversary as well, which I think people will enjoy."
Brit Awards 2020: Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead the way as nominations revealed
Watch Billie Eilish cover The Beatles at the 2020 Oscars:
See the full list of BRIT Awards 2020 nominees:
Male solo artist of the year
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Female solo artist of the year
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
Group of the year
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D Block Europe
Foals
New artist of the year
AitchDave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
Song of the year
AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant
Dave featuring Burna Boy - Location
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy - Vossi Bop
Tom Walker - Just You And I
Album of the year
Dave - Psychodrama
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
International Male Artist:
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, The Creator
International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Ray
Lizzo