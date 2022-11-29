BRIT Awards Rising Star shortlist announced for 2023

FLO, Nia Archives and Cat Burns. Picture: Press

Cat Burns, FLO and Nia Archives have are all up for the prestigious award, which recognises emerging British talent each year.

By Jenny Mensah

The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard has announced the acts shortlisted for the Rising Star award next year.

Cat Burns, Nia Archives and FLO have all been nominated for the award, which kicked-off the careers of the likes of Adele, Florence + The Machine, James Bay and Sam Fender.

Cat Burns, a 22-year-old platinum-selling singer-songwriter from Streatham, South London and BRITs School alum, said: “A BRITs Rising Star nomination was a major thing on my bucket list for me this year, so to have achieved that honestly means the world to me. I’m super grateful for the year I’ve had and am so honoured to have been chosen!”

British R&B girl group FLO - who consist of 20 year old vocalists Renée, Jorja and Stella - said: “It’s a dream come true to receive a BRIT nomination less than a year after dropping our first single. We all grew up watching the BRITs with our mums, and have been inspired by the girl groups and powerful female artists who have performed on that stage.

"We’re grateful to everyone who has believed in our vision so far and can’t wait to share more music with the world. Girl groups are back and we want to pave the way for more artists to achieve their dreams. We hope that this is the first of many BRIT nominations for FLO.”



Lo-fi gentle jungalist Nia Archives said: “Words won’t describe how I’m feeling about being nominated for the BRITs Rising Star. Growing up and watching it on TV, I really never thought it could happen to someone like me. I'm just so overwhelmed and happy right now.”

The BRITs Rising Star award shortlist is selected by an invited panel of music editors and critics from the national press, online music editors, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations plus songwriters, producers and live bookers - those working with new rising talent on a regular basis.

The award is open to British artists who, as of 31st October 2022, have not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 placing or achieved more than one Top 20 chart placing in the Official Singles Chart.

The winner of the 2023 Rising Star award winner will be announced on Thursday 8th December 2022.

2022's Rising Star was Holly Humberstone. Picture: Press

See the previous BRIT Awards Rising Star (formerly Critics’ Choice) winners below: