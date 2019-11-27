BRIT Awards 2020 Rising Star shortlisted artists announced

Beabadoobee, Celeste and Joy Crookes nominated for BRITs 2020 Rising Star award. Picture: Press & Press/Mia Clark & Press

Beabadoobee, Celeste and Joy Crookes have been confirmed as the newly-named Rising Star nominees for next year.

The BRITs have announced the shortlisted acts for their Rising Star 2020 award.

The prestigious accolade - which was formerly known as the BRITs Critics' Choice award - has nominated Beabadoobee, Celeste and Joy Crookes for the prize, which recognises fresh and promising talent for the forthcoming year.

The all-female shortlist spans musical genres including indie-rock, soul and jazz for the newly-titled award, which coincides with the exciting changes set to take place for what will be the 40th BRIT Awards show in 2020.

⭐️ BREAKING NEWS ⭐️

We're thrilled to announced that The #BRITs 2020 Rising Star shortlisted artists are... *insert tense music here*@beabad00bee, @celeste and @joycrookes! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gMljcq1fts — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) November 27, 2019

The Philippines-born, London raised Beabadoobee said: "It’s suuuper cool to be nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award and I’m so grateful. It’s so weird to think that writing music in my bedroom could appeal to so many people. Thank you so much to anyone who has voted for me!"

“My earliest memory of the BRITs was 2002, I was around 8 years old," said Los Angeles born but Brighton-raised Celeste. "MC Romeo had me at “turn up the bass line” and MisTeeq were the women I wanted to be when I grew up. It was a cold winter evening and I was glued to my television, I remember being in a frenzy with every word they sang. It was in that exact moment that I thought I would like to be a part of that one day. To be nominated for the Rising Star award is a huge honour, especially to recognised this early on in my career."

South London girl Joy Crookes said: "I remember watching the BRITs as a child - especially seeing my favourites like Lily Allen, Corinne Bailey Rae and Amy Winehouse up on the screen. I’ve always looked up to these inspiring and strong women so to be able to be recognised in the same way they were is insane - thank you so much to anyone who has supported me to get here!"

The winner of the 2020 BRITs Rising Star award will also receive a performance slot on the main show - for the first time in the show's history.

The 2020 Rising Star award winner will be announced on Friday 6th December.

The Brit Awards 2020 will take place on Tuesday 18 February 2020 at London's O2 Arena.

See the previous BRITs Critics' Choice winners here:

2008 - Adele

2009 - Florence + The Machine

2010 - Ellie Goulding

2011 - Jessie J

2012 - Emeli Sandé

2013 - Tom Odell

2014 - Sam Smith

2015 - James Bay

2016 - Jack Garratt

2017 - Rag ’n’ Bone Man

2018 - Jorja Smith

2019 - Sam Fender