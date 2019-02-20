BRIT Awards 2019: the full list of winners

20 February 2019, 21:03 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 22:00

The 1975 at the BRIT Awards 2019
The 1975 at the BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Find out who took home all the awards at tonight's BRIT Awards, which featured performances from The 1975 and George Ezra.

The BRIT Awards took place this Wednesday (20 February) at The O2, London and included star-studded performances from the likes of The 1975, Hugh Jackman and George Ezra.

See the full list of winners below... (this page is currently being updated!)

British male solo artist

Winner - George Ezra
Craig David
Giggs
Sam Smith
Aphex Twin

British female solo artist

Winner - Jorja Smith
Florence + The Machine
Anne-Marie
Jess Glynne
Lily Allen

British single (with Capital FM)

Winner: Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
George Ezra - Shotgun
Rudimental ft Macklemore
Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
Anne-Marie - 2002
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
Sigala ft Paloma Faith - Lullaby
Ramz - Barking
Jess Glynne - I'll Be There
Tom Walker - Leave A Light On

British group

Winner -The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
Years & Years

British breakthrough act

Winner: Tom Walker
Mabel
IDLES
Ella Mai
Jorja Smith

British album

Winner: The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
Florence + The Machine - High As Hope
Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's

British artist video of the year

Winner: Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
Anne-Marie - 2002
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
Dua Lipa - IDGAF Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise
Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You (50 Shades Free)
Rita Ora - Let You Love Me
Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days

International male

Winner: Drake
Eminem
Kamasi
Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott

International female

Winner: Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Christine And The Queens
Janelle Monae

International group

Winner: The Carters
First Aid Kit
Brockhampton
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
21 Pilots

Global Success Award

Ed Sheeran

Critics' Choice Award

Sam Fender

British Producer of the Year

Calvin Harris

Outstanding Contribution To Music

P!nk

