BRIT Awards 2019: the full list of winners
20 February 2019, 21:03 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 22:00
Find out who took home all the awards at tonight's BRIT Awards, which featured performances from The 1975 and George Ezra.
The BRIT Awards took place this Wednesday (20 February) at The O2, London and included star-studded performances from the likes of The 1975, Hugh Jackman and George Ezra.
As far as show openers go, @RealHughJackman's really was the greatest! 🎩👌Nice little appearance from our host @jackwhitehall there too 🎉 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/LwUmhHpEj4— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 20, 2019
See the full list of winners below... (this page is currently being updated!)
British male solo artist
Winner - George Ezra
Craig David
Giggs
Sam Smith
Aphex Twin
"There's not a day goes by that I don't consider myself very lucky, and this is the icing on the cake."@george_ezra collects his first Brit Award, for British Male Solo Artist 👏 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/Ud4ObZln65— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 20, 2019
British female solo artist
Winner - Jorja Smith
Florence + The Machine
Anne-Marie
Jess Glynne
Lily Allen
British single (with Capital FM)
Winner: Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
George Ezra - Shotgun
Rudimental ft Macklemore
Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
Anne-Marie - 2002
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
Sigala ft Paloma Faith - Lullaby
Ramz - Barking
Jess Glynne - I'll Be There
Tom Walker - Leave A Light On
British group
Winner -The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
Years & Years
.@The1975 collect the BRIT Award for British Group with an important message. #BRITs— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 20, 2019
Watch The #BRITs 2019 live here: https://t.co/qj4KiENtGs pic.twitter.com/z0wntv09jB
British breakthrough act
Winner: Tom Walker
Mabel
IDLES
Ella Mai
Jorja Smith
British album
Winner: The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
Florence + The Machine - High As Hope
Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's
British artist video of the year
Winner: Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
Anne-Marie - 2002
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
Dua Lipa - IDGAF Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise
Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You (50 Shades Free)
Rita Ora - Let You Love Me
Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days
International male
Winner: Drake
Eminem
Kamasi
Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International female
Winner: Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Christine And The Queens
Janelle Monae
International group
Winner: The Carters
First Aid Kit
Brockhampton
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
21 Pilots
Global Success Award
Ed Sheeran
Critics' Choice Award
Sam Fender
British Producer of the Year
Calvin Harris
Outstanding Contribution To Music
P!nk
Watch BRITs Critics' Choice Award Winner Sam Fender play That Sound in his stunning session for Radio X: