BRIT Awards 2019: the full list of winners

The 1975 at the BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Find out who took home all the awards at tonight's BRIT Awards, which featured performances from The 1975 and George Ezra.

The BRIT Awards took place this Wednesday (20 February) at The O2, London and included star-studded performances from the likes of The 1975, Hugh Jackman and George Ezra.

As far as show openers go, @RealHughJackman's really was the greatest! 🎩👌Nice little appearance from our host @jackwhitehall there too 🎉 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/LwUmhHpEj4 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 20, 2019

See the full list of winners below... (this page is currently being updated!)

British male solo artist

Winner - George Ezra

Craig David

Giggs

Sam Smith

Aphex Twin

"There's not a day goes by that I don't consider myself very lucky, and this is the icing on the cake."@george_ezra collects his first Brit Award, for British Male Solo Artist 👏 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/Ud4ObZln65 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 20, 2019

British female solo artist

Winner - Jorja Smith

Florence + The Machine

Anne-Marie

Jess Glynne

Lily Allen

British single (with Capital FM)

Winner: Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss

George Ezra - Shotgun

Rudimental ft Macklemore

Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

Anne-Marie - 2002

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo

Sigala ft Paloma Faith - Lullaby

Ramz - Barking

Jess Glynne - I'll Be There

Tom Walker - Leave A Light On

British group

Winner -The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

British breakthrough act

Winner: Tom Walker

Mabel

IDLES

Ella Mai

Jorja Smith

British album

Winner: The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

Florence + The Machine - High As Hope

Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind

George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's

British artist video of the year

Winner: Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me

Anne-Marie - 2002

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo

Dua Lipa - IDGAF Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe

Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You (50 Shades Free)

Rita Ora - Let You Love Me

Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days

International male

Winner: Drake

Eminem

Kamasi

Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International female

Winner: Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Christine And The Queens

Janelle Monae

International group

Winner: The Carters

First Aid Kit

Brockhampton

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

21 Pilots

Global Success Award

Ed Sheeran

Critics' Choice Award

Sam Fender

British Producer of the Year

Calvin Harris

Outstanding Contribution To Music

P!nk



