QUIZ: Do you know the words to Kasabian’s Eez-eh?
9 June 2020, 18:08 | Updated: 9 June 2020, 18:11
Test your knowledge on the Leicester band’s infectious banger from their 48:13 album.
This month celebrates six years since Kasabian released their fifth studio album 48:13.
Named by the length of the album, the record was released in early June 2014 with bangers such as the infectious Eez-eh.
It might sound Eez-eh, but how well do you think you can remember all the words to their lead single?
Test yourself here:
