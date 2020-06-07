QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Kasabian's Where Did All The Love Go?

7 June 2020, 10:00 | Updated: 7 June 2020, 10:01

Kasabian's Tom Meighan in their Where Did All The Love Go? video
Kasabian's Tom Meighan in their Where Did All The Love Go? video. Picture: YouTube/Kasabian

Think you know Tom, Serge and co like the back of your hand? Test yourself here.

We’ll give you a line from Kasabian's 2009 single Where Did All The Love Go? and all you have to do is fill in the missing words. 

Can you get inside the minds of the Kasabian lads? Are you enough of a fan of the album West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum to get 100%?

Take our test!

QUIZ: Name the Kasabian song from the emoji!

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

The White Stripes Elephant album

QUIZ: How well do you know these White Stripes lyrics?

Mystery Grunge Band From The 90s

QUIZ: Can you name these GRUNGE bands?

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019

QUIZ: Can you answer these Arctic Monkeys questions by the end of this banger?
The Killers in 2004

QUIZ: Guess the Killers song title from the emojis

Photo of The Libertines members John Hassall, Gary Powell, Carl Barat and Pete Doherty in 2002

QUIZ: How well do you know The Libertines' What a Waster?

Denise Welch and husband Tim Healy pictured at home with their son Matthew in 1994

QUIZ: Can you identify the rock star from their parents' names?

Latest On Radio X

Queens Of The Stone Age in 2000: Nick Oliveri, David Catching, Josh Homme, Hutch, Gene Trautmann

Where did Queens Of The Stone Age get their name from?

Queens of the Stone Age

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher donates MTV Award to Eat Well MCR auction

Liam Gallagher

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

The best SIXTH albums

Features

The Killers recall Ronnie Vannucci Jr.'s close brush with death at Manchester gig

The Killers recall Ronnie Vannucci Jr.'s "close shave" with death at Manchester gig

The Killers

Arctic Monkeys' Suck It And See album artwork cover

Suck It and See: Why Arctic Monkeys' album was censored with a sticker in the US

Arctic Monkeys

Green Day in 2001: Mike Dirnt, Tre Cool and Billie Joe Amstrong

The Best Trios In Music

Features