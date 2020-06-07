QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Kasabian's Where Did All The Love Go?

Kasabian's Tom Meighan in their Where Did All The Love Go? video. Picture: YouTube/Kasabian

Think you know Tom, Serge and co like the back of your hand? Test yourself here.

We’ll give you a line from Kasabian's 2009 single Where Did All The Love Go? and all you have to do is fill in the missing words.

Can you get inside the minds of the Kasabian lads? Are you enough of a fan of the album West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum to get 100%?

Take our test!



QUIZ: Name the Kasabian song from the emoji!