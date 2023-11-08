QUIZ: How much do you know about Oasis' The Masterplan album?

8 November 2023, 17:21 | Updated: 8 November 2023, 17:23

Noel and Liam Gallagher with The Masterplan album artwork inset
Noel and Liam Gallagher with The Masterplan album artwork inset. Picture: Jill Furmanovsky/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Test your knowledge of the classic 1998 B-side album with this quiz.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last week saw the release of the 25th anniversary reissue of The Masterplan.

The iconic Oasis album - originally released in November 1998 - was a collection of extraordinary B-sides from the Manchester band, which accompanied singles from their era-defining first three albums; Definitely Maybe (1994), (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (1995) and Be Here Now (1997).

The compilation is primed to take the number one spot in this week's UK album chart, but how much do you remember about The Masterplan the first time around?

Test yourself on the Oasis album in our quiz below:

More Radio X Quizzes

Stereophonics at the time of the release of Word Gets Around, 1997: Richard Jones, Stuart Cable, Kelly Jones

How well do you know the lyrics to Word Gets Around by Stereophonics?

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl performs in 2002

Foo Fighters' experts should smash this All My Life quiz!

Green Day in 1997: Tre Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Time Of Your Life by Green Day?

Queen in 1973: Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Killer Queen?