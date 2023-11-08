QUIZ: How much do you know about Oasis' The Masterplan album?

Noel and Liam Gallagher with The Masterplan album artwork inset. Picture: Jill Furmanovsky/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Test your knowledge of the classic 1998 B-side album with this quiz.

Last week saw the release of the 25th anniversary reissue of The Masterplan.

The iconic Oasis album - originally released in November 1998 - was a collection of extraordinary B-sides from the Manchester band, which accompanied singles from their era-defining first three albums; Definitely Maybe (1994), (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (1995) and Be Here Now (1997).

The compilation is primed to take the number one spot in this week's UK album chart, but how much do you remember about The Masterplan the first time around?

Test yourself on the Oasis album in our quiz below: