QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Go Let It Out by Oasis?

5 July 2020, 12:00 | Updated: 5 July 2020, 12:01

Liam Gallagher in Oasis's Go Let In Out video
Liam Gallagher in Oasis's Go Let In Out video. Picture: YouTube/Oasis

Test yourself on the band's Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants track.

This week we looked back at Oasis' 2000 gigs at Wembley Stadium as part of Radio X's Home Shows series.

The July shows saw the Manchester rockers play two dates at the iconic venue just after the release of their fifth studio album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants.

From it came the singles Go Let It Out, Who Feels Love? Where Did It all Go Wrong? and Sunday Morning Call.

It's been over 20 years since the record was released, but do you think you'd know the lyrics to their lead single?

Take our Go Let It Out music quiz here:

