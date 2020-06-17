QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Stop Crying Your Heart Out by Oasis?

Liam Gallagher in the video for the 2002 Oasis single Stop Crying Your Heart Out. Picture: YouTube/Oasis

Celebrate the stirring 2002 Oasis anthem by testing yourself on their Noel Gallagher-penned lyrics.

This week celebrates 18 years since the release of Oasis single Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

Released on 17 June 2002 and the second track to be taken from the band's fifth studio album, Heathen Chemistry, Stop Crying Your Heart Out is a stirring anthem that still endures to this day.

It's undeniably recognisable, but do you think you could sing it word-by-word?

Take our quiz below:

