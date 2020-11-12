Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Queen's Somebody To Love correct?

Freddie Mercury in the Somebody To Love video, 1976. Picture: Queen Official YouTube

In 1976, Freddie Mercury took gospel into the charts with this classic song - but how well do you remember the words?

Queen were masters of numerous styles of music: heavy rock, acoustic ballads, even the operatic bombast of Bohemian Rhapsody. In November 1976, they had a hit with the gospel-tinged Somebody To Love, a Freddie Mercury epic about a man looking for meaningful romance in his life.

It's a hugely-popular tune by the band, and has been covered by the likes of George Michael and Australian singer Troye Sivan. But can YOU sing it, word for word?

We'll give you a line from the song with some words missing - all you have to do is pick the correct phrase!