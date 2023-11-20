Truck Festival 2024: headliners, line-up, stage times & more

Truck Festival will return to Hill Farm in 2024. Picture: Alex Williams/Alamy Live News

By Radio X

The Oxfordshire festival will return in 2024. Find out how to buy tickets.

Truck Festival is set to return in 2024.

The festival takes place in Hill Farm in Oxfordshire and is confirmed as taking place between 26th and 28th July.

Last year saw Royal Blood , Alt-J , Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats all headline.

Find out the latest on Truck Festival here.

Who's headlining Truck Festival 2024?

Truck Festival 2024's headliners have yet to be announced.

Who was on the Truck Festival line-up last year?

Joining Royal Blood, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats at Truck Festival in 2023 were DMA'S, The Vaccines, Self Esteem, Maisie Peters, Circa Waves, Everything Everything, Pale Waves, Beabadoobee and many more

The Wombats were among the headliners at Truck Festival in 2023. Picture: Press/Phil Smithies / Sarah Louise Bennett / Pete Novosel / Signe Luksengard

When does Truck Festival 2024 take place?

The festival is confirmed as taking place between 26th and 28th July 2024.

Where is Truck Festival held?

Truck Festival is located at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire. The postcode for Truck is OX13 6AB. Festival-goers can travel by rail, car, coach and taxis. Didcot Parkway Station is the closest station, which is on the Great Western Railway line.

Find out more about Truck Festival travel at https://truckfestival.com/

Where can you buy tickets for Truck Festival 2024?

Tickets are available to buy at truckfestival.com/tickets.

Organisers are offering a Christmas bundle which includes a Truck Festival 2024 ticket and a free beanie!