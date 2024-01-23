Parklife Festival 2024: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

Parklife Festival returns for 2024. Picture: Anthony Mooney

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester festival has confirmed its headliners for 2024. Find out who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Parklife festival has confirmed its line-up for 2024.

The event, which takes place in Manchester's Heaton Park from 8th - 9th June 2024, will see Doja Cat and Disclosure top the bill, with the latter playing a UK festival headline exclusive.

Joining them on the bill are the likes of J Hus, Becky Hill, Four Tet and more.

What dates is Parklife Festival 2024?

Parklife Festival takes place from 8th - 9th June 2024.

Where is Parklife 2024?

Parklife Festival takes place in Heaton Park, Manchester.

Who is headlining Parklife 2024?

Doja Cat and Disclosure will headline Parklife 2024, with the electronic duo's performance being a UK headline festival exclusive.

Who's on the Parklife 2024 line-up?

Joining Doja Cat and Disclosure on the Parklife bill are the following:

MOODYMANN | KINGS OF THE ROLLERS | GIRLS DON’T SYNC | SALUTE | BELTERS ONLY | HORSEGIIRL | DJ HEARTSTRING | ODEN & FATZO (live)

CHILDREN OF ZEUS | MAX DEAN | ROSSI. | TURNO | TOMAN | LOLAHOL | SAMBA BOYS | FIDELES | DANNY HOWARD | JAZZY | MAJESTIC | D.O.D

MOZEY | STRANDZ | DJ BORING | HAMDI | SARAH STORY | SYREETA | KILIMANJARO | BORN ON ROAD | MPH | DR DUBPLATE

ARIELLE FREE | OPPIDAN | ECLAIR FIFI | MAIN PHASE | CHLOÉ ROBINSON | IZCO | JASPER TYGNER (DJ SET) | KIIMI (DJ SET) | P MONEY

STRATEGY | BAKEY | GHOULISH | FASTER HORSES | ZED BIAS | TIA COUSINS | | 33 BELOW | DJ LOVE | JOSH BAKER

BADGER | TEMPZA | MC ID | ADAPT | BLIVE 247 | EKSMAN | INJA | DREPS | IC3 | CARASEL | KiLLOWEN | CHUNKY |

PJ BRIDGER | DJ JACKUM | PACH | BULLET TOOTH | EMILY MAKIS & HI-PHI | SUE VENEERS | JAMES ORGAN | CHIMPO | TAÑ | MC FROST | ALETHA | GINA BREEZE

SPECIALIST MOSS | DJ COSWORTH | MIA LILY | FOX | T-MAN | SPARKZ | LEAHA | BUTCHABOI

NORTHBASE | MARK XTC | DJ CHAISE | NAUTICA | RICH REASON | KRYSKO | LARISHKA | THTGRL | JOE MOTION | NICOLA BEAR | ROB MCPARTLAND | JIMMY TURNBULL | JORDAN VILLA



When do Parklife 2024 tickets go on sale?

The Parklife 2024 pre-sale takes place from 10am on Thursday 25th January to anyone who has registered

Registration closes the night before atWednesday 24th January).

Parklife festival's general sale takes place on Friday 26th January from 10am.

Tickets are available via https://parklife.uk.com/

How much does a Parklife 2024 ticket cost?

See the costs for Parklife 2024 below:



Weekend GA Tickets starting at £129.50 (+ Booking Fees)

Day Tickets start from £79.50



Payment Plan options are available, starting from £50 deposit

Who played Parklife 2023?

Last year saw Aitch and The 1975 headline the festival, with top tier performances from the likes of The Prodigy and Little Simz.