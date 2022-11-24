The Chemicals Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim for Wilderness 2023

Chemical Brothers are among the acts confirmed for Wilderness Festival 2023. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The boutique festival has announced its acts for next year. Find out who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Wilderness Festival has announced its headliners for 2023.

The Oxfordshire festival will return next year with The Chemicals Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim as headliners.

Find out everything we know about Wilderness Festival so far, including who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Part One, Season Twelve, Wilderness 2023.



Tickets on sale now.

A film by Big Blue Whale pic.twitter.com/dxNd4mqO7y — Wilderness Festival (@WildernessHQ) November 24, 2022

When is Wilderness Festival 2023?

Wilderness Festival takes place from 3rd - 6th August 2023.

Who's headlining Wilderness Festival 2023?

Wilderness Festival will be headlined by The Chemicals Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim.

Who else is on the Wilderness 2023 line-up?

The Chemicals Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim are joined on the line-up by the likes of Sugababes, Confidence Man, Pip Millett and more.

When do Wilderness 2023 tickets go on sale?

Wilderness tickets are on sale now at wildernessfestival.com/tickets.

Last year's instalment of the festival was headlined by Underworld, Years & Years and Jungle, with a line-up which included the likes of Sophie Ellis Bextor, Roisin Murphy, Willie J Healey, Billie Marten and Peggy Gou.

Watch the roundup of the festival film below:

