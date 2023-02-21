Latitude Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up and how to buy tickets

Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra will top the bill at Latitude Festival 2023. Picture: 1. Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty 2. Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty 3. Adam Scarborough

By Jenny Mensah

The Henham Park festival has announced a fresh wave of acts for 2023. Find out who else joins them on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Latitude Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2023.

The festival, which takes place in Suffolk's idyllic Henham Park, has confirmed Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra as its headliners.

Goth and punk icon Siouxsie Sioux will headline the BBC Sounds Stage on the Sunday night of the event, with Young Fathers and Yard Act also topping the bill at that stage.

James are the special Sunday night headliner for Latitude 2023. Picture: Press

James will play a special show at this year's festival in celebration of their 40th Anniversary. The band will perform in Latitude’s Sunday lunchtime slot complete with a full 20 piece orchestra and a gospel choir , conducted by Joe Duddell.

Tickets are on sale now: visit latitudefestival.com for more.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including when it takes place, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Ed Gamble in 2023. Picture: Press

Leading this year's Comedy Stage line-up are Radio X's very own Ed Gamble, Bridget Christie, Sara Pascoe and Romesh Ranganathan as Sunday night headliner.

Ed says: "Last time I was at Latitude I peed in a bottle in my tent and kicked it over in the night, so I’m delighted to return for an even better time." You can hear Ed and Matthew Crosby every Sunday morning on Radio X at 8am via Global Player.

Also on the comedy line-up are Fern Brady, Shaparak Khorsandi, Kerry Godliman, Ed Byrne, Suzi Ruffell, Thanyia Moore, Laura Lexx, Russell Kane, Finlay Christie, Anthena Kuglenu and many more.

When is Latitude Festival 2023?

Latitude Festival takes place from 20th July - 23rd July 2023 in Henham Park, Suffolk.

Latitude Festival will return for 2023. Picture: Sarah Koury/Press

Who is headlining Latitude 2023?

Latitude Festival 2023 will be headlined by Pulp, Paolo Nutini, George Ezra and James.

Paolo Nutini is among the headliners at Latitude 2023. Picture: Ryan Johnston co.

PULP, PAOLO NUTINI, GEORGE EZRA, THE KOOKS, METRONOMY, PAUL HEATON & JACQUI ABBOTT BLACK MIDI, LIGHTNING SEEDS, THE PROCLAIMERS, SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR, YOUNG FATHERS THE BETHS, THE BIG MOON, THE DINNER PARTY AND MORE.

A view of the Latitude Festival site. Picture: Sarah Koury/Press

Latitude Festival at night. Picture: Jen O'Neill/Press

When are Latitude 2023 tickets on sale?

Latitude tickets are on sale here.

What are the Latitude 2023 stage times?

The day splits and stage times will be announced closer to the event.

Latitude Festival returns for 2022 and day tickets are available now. Picture: Lindsay Melbourne/Press

