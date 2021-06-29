Tramlines Festival 2021 WILL go ahead as part of Government test programme

The Streets' Mike Skinner, Royal Blood's Mike Kerr and Richard Ashcroft. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty 2. Press/Warner 3. Press/Jon Mo Photography

The festival, which takes place at Sheffield's Hillsborough Park, will take place at full capacity from 23-25 July.

Tramlines Festival 2021 has announced that it will go ahead and join the third phase of the Government’s Events Research Programme.

The festival, which will see The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft headline, was among those thrown into doubt due to the four week delay to ending all COVID-19 restrictions in England.

But a new announcement has been made today (Tuesday 29 June) putting festival-goers' minds at ease. Find out everything we know about Tramlines 2021, including when it takes place and if tickets are still available.

WILL go ahead next month as part of Government test event

When is Tramlines 2021?

Tramlines Festival takes place from 23-25 July.

Is Tramlines Festival 2021 going ahead?

Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival 2021 announced that it will join the third phase of the Government’s Events Research Programme, allowing the sold-out music festival at Hillsborough Park to take place at full capacity from 23-25 July.

Tramlines’ participation in the programme means the festival can go ahead independently of national reopening dates and the audience will be able to enjoy the event without compulsory social distancing or masks.

At the entrance to the festival, ticket holders (except children under 11) will be asked for proof of EITHER a negative COVID result from a lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours or two vaccination doses, with the second received at least 14 days before

Tramlines Operations Director, Timm Cleasby said: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to confirm that Tramlines 2021 is going ahead, having accepted the government’s invitation to join the Events Research Programme. This means we have a proven framework to follow, which at previous events has shown that festivals can be enjoyed at no more risk than other activities. Once inside, there will be no need for social distancing and no one will have to wear a mask if they don’t want to.

"We would like to express our solidarity with those festivals which have not been able to go ahead this year and those which are still seeking clarity. It is very important to us that clear guidance is made available quickly to the entire event community so that as many festivals as possible can go ahead with confidence this summer. Huge ticket sales across the sector show how keen fans are to come to our events and we want to help reassure them that we can welcome them back safely."

Are there still tickets for Tramlines 2021?

Tramlines Festival is sold out but the waiting list is open.

Find out more on Tramlines' official website.

