Study finds 90 per cent of festival-goers would feel confident attending a live event in 2021

A new study has revealed how confident festival-goers are about attending events this year. Picture: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty

Festicket conducted a survey on 140,000 festival-goers from the UK to find out how they felt about heading to events this year.

Festicket conducted a survey of 140,000 live music fans in order to gauge their confidence about going back to gigs and festivals, and the findings were very promising.

79 per cent of respondents said they would be comfortable attending a live music event between June and August this summer, while 90 per cent revealed they would be confident attending events if the last four months of the year were taken into account.

82 per cent of the participants revealed they were planning to attend two or more live events this year and more than 50 per cent said they'd be willing to book tickets for events both home and abroad.

For the most part, participants didn't seem to be deterred by the idea of not being vaccinated, but many did feel more safe when posed with the idea of extra hygiene or safety measures.

Only 7.9 per cent of participants said they would only feel comfortable attending an event if they had been vaccinated, but 70 per cent of people said they'd be more encouraged to attend a festival or live event if it was to "implement a COVID-secure cashless system on site for bars, food vendors and all other payments."

58.5 per cent did want to see more cleaning and hygiene measures, with over 52 per cent saying contactless ticketing, contactless access control and reduced queues would positively affect their decision to attend events.

Reading and Leeds Festivals are among those set to take place in 2021. Picture: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty

Zack Sabban, CEO at Festicket and Event Genius, said: "Following the Prime Minister’s announcement in February, stories of 2021 events selling out have become common but we wanted to dig a little deeper".

He added: "Coupling customer opinion with ongoing event partner conversations puts us in a strong position to help the industry bounce back successfully. It’s important that the industry works within all government guidance available but more specifically, listening to your fans is essential and delivering events in the way they now demand is critical for success."

If punters are growing in confidence about UK events, then festivals are leading the charge with the likes of Reading & Leeds, Parklife Festival, Latitude, All Points East and more scheduled to take place this summer.

Glastonbury will be cancelled for a second year running, but organisers have confirmed a global livestream event Live At Worthy Farm in May, while a "smaller" live event in September is said to be in the works.

