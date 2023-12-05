Robbie Williams to headline BST Hyde Park 2024

Robbie Williams will headline BSTHyde Park next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The British icon is set to play a headline set at the festival next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Robbie Williams is confirmed to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

The legendary British singer is set to play a career-spanning set at the London festival on Saturday 6th July 2024.

Tickets go on general sale from www.bst-hydepark.com this Friday 8th December at 10am.

Find out everything you need to know about the concert series so far and how to buy tickets.

When is Robbie Williams playing BST Hyde Park 2023?

Robbie Williams headlines BST Hyde Park on Saturday 6th July 2024.

When do Robbie Williams' BST Hyde Park tickets go on sale?

Presale goes live on Thursday 7th December from 10am. Only those on the BST Hyde Park mailing list will be granted access, so customers must sign up here before 9.59pm on Wednesday 6th December.

Tickets go on general sale from www.bst-hydepark.com this Friday 8th December at 10am.

Who’s on the line-up with Robbie Williams?

The full line-up for Robbie Williams' date at BST Hyde Park is still to be announced.

Who's on the BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup so far?

5th July 2024: Andrea Bocelli

65h July 2024: Robbie Williams

The announcement comes after Robbie Williams' own emotional documentary aired on Netflix this year.

Williams joins previously announced headliner Andrea Bocelli, who will take to the Great Oak stage on Friday 5th July. The full line up plus support acts for each gig are still to follow.

Bruce Springsteen was among artists who headlined BST 2023. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

2023’s BST Hyde Park saw three monumental weekends of music with epic performances from P!nk, Lana Del Rey, Bruce Springsteen, Guns N' Roses and more.