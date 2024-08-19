Reading & Leeds 2024: Get the latest weather forecast here

Reading & Leeds Festival 2024 takes place this weekend. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Redferns via Getty Images, Simone Joyner/Getty Images, Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty, Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty, Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

As Reading and Leeds festivals prepare to open their doors for 2024, we look at whether it will rain or shine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reading and Leeds 2024 is set to take place this weekend.

The twin festivals - which are hosted in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively - will see Liam Gallagher, , Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Fred Again.. as headliners, with many more exciting acts joining them on the bill!

The festival is sure to be a bumper year, but will festival-goers have to pack their wellies and a rain mac or sunglasses and sun cream? Get the latest weather forecast for Reading and Leeds 2024 below.

READ MORE:

What will the weather be like at Reading Festival 2024?

See the weather forecast for Reading Festival so far, courtesy of the Met Office.

Thursday 22nd August: When the festival opens its doors, Richfield Avenue should see "sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon" with highs of 21 degrees and lows of 13 degrees.

Friday 23rd August: "Sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning" is currently on the cards for the Friday, with highs of 21 degrees and lows of 11 degrees.

Saturday 24th August: "Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime" is the outlook in Reading for Saturday with temperatures hitting highs of 20 degrees and lows of 11 degrees.

Sunday 25th August: "Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening" is predicted for the last night of the festival, with temperatures peaking at 20 degrees and experiencing lows of 12 degrees.

Monday 26th August: When most campers pack up to leave, BBC Weather predicts that the festival will have "sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with highs of 22 degrees and lows of 12 degrees.

Get the most up to date Reading Festival weather forecast here.

Crowds watch Two Door Cinema club at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty

What's the weather for Leeds Festival 2024?

Thursday 22nd August: According to the Met Office, it is predicted that the weather will be "cloudy changing to light rain by late morning" when Leeds Festival opens its doors, with highs of 19 degrees and lows of 11 degrees.

Friday 23rd August: The Friday of the festival apparently see "light showers changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon", with highs of 19 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.

Saturday 24th August: "Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening" is the outlook in Leeds for Saturday with temperatures hitting highs of 18 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.

Sunday 25th August: The last night of Leeds Festival is predicted to be much of the same, with "sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening" is predicted for the last night of the festival, with temperatures peaking at 18 degrees dropping to lows of 11 degrees. BBC Weather is slightly less optimistic, predicting "light rain showers and a moderate breeze" that day and highs of 19 degrees and 11 degrees.

Monday 26th August: When most campers pack up to leave, BBC Weather predicts that the festival will have "light rain and a gentle breeze" with highs of 20 degrees and lows of 11 degrees.

Get the most up to date weather forecast for Leeds Festival here.

Reading & Leeds festival release useful tips

READ MORE: