Reading & Leeds 2024: What you should and shouldn't bring to the festival - banned list and sustainable swaps

Reading and Leeds organisers have shared their tips and updated list of banned items ahead of the festival next week and suggested more "sustainable swaps" for 2024.
Reading and Leeds 2024is less than two weeks away, with the twin festivals set to take place as across this Bank Holiday Weekend from 21st - 25th August 2024.
The events - which are held sinulataneously at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park - will play host to Liam Gallagher, Blink 182, Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Fred Again.. as headliners, with many more exciting acts joining them on the bill!
Organisers have refreshed their list of banned items for the festival, plus suggested "sustainable swaps" for 2024.
Find out what not to bring to Reading & Leeds 2024 and could make your life much easier this year.
Disposable vapes - Banned since 2023, the festival warns attendees not to bring single-use or disposable vapes, adding: "they pollute the environment and incorrect disposal of these can be hazardous at waste centres."
Campfires and disposable BBQs - Both are no longer allowed anywhere at the festival, including the campsites.
Flares, blow torches, fireworks, pyrotechnics
Spray cans
Nitrous Oxide and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS (including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers / CO2 dispensers)
Air horns and megaphones
Animals (other than registered hearing or guide dogs)
Catapults
Soundsystems (small mini speakers are allowed on campsite)
Chinese/sky lanterns or paper lanterns
Clothing and garments which promote cultural appropriation
Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets
Unauthorised professional film or recording equipment
Drones and other flying devices
Radios and walkie talkies
Lasers - portable equipment or pens
Knives or sharp cutlery and cooking equipment like can openers are not allowed unless you are camping
Flags - while they are allowed on the campsite, they are not welcome in the Arena
Excessive alcohol or food - while these are not banned from the campsite, festival-goers are warned not to take more than they would need for private consumption over the weekend, so it doesn't appear they are selling goods at the festival.
Selfie Sticks - While permitted at the campsite, they are banned from the arena
Flat based cooking stoves - Are only permitted in the campsite
Bags bigger than A4 in the Arena - Festival organisersstrongly advise attendees not to take a bag into the Arena as there will be long queues while all bags are searched. However, if you do wish to bring a bag into the Arena, make sure it's no bigger than A4 in size (8.27”x11.69). There is also a limit to one A4 sized bag per person.
