Reading & Leeds 2024: What you should and shouldn't bring to the festival - banned list and sustainable swaps

Reading & Leeds 2024: what to take and not to take. Picture: SolStock/Getty stock, Reading & Leeds, Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images, yanjf/Getty stock, Alys Tomlinson/Getty stock, Peter Dazeley/Getty stock

By Radio X

Reading and Leeds organisers have shared their tips and updated list of banned items ahead of the festival next week and suggested more "sustainable swaps" for 2024.

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reading and Leeds 2024 is less than two weeks away, with the twin festivals set to take place as across this Bank Holiday Weekend from 21st - 25th August 2024.

The events - which are held sinulataneously at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park - will play host to Liam Gallagher, Blink 182, Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Fred Again.. as headliners, with many more exciting acts joining them on the bill!

Organisers have refreshed their list of banned items for the festival, plus suggested "sustainable swaps" for 2024.

Find out what not to bring to Reading & Leeds 2024 and could make your life much easier this year.

Reading & Leeds festival release useful tips

READ MORE:

What to pack for Reading & Leeds Festival 2024:

A good quality tent

Good quality wellies or waterproof boots

A raincoat

Toilet roll

A face cloth

Layers of clothes

Suncream

Sunglasses

A portable phone charger

A roll mat to sleep on

A torch

Cash in case the card machines stop working

Your photo ID (no photocopies)*

*Reading & Leeds operate a Challenge 25 policy

Which items are BANNED at Reading and Leeds 2024?

These are among the items banned this year:

Disposable vapes - Banned since 2023, the festival warns attendees not to bring single-use or disposable vapes, adding: "they pollute the environment and incorrect disposal of these can be hazardous at waste centres."

Banned since 2023, the festival warns attendees not to bring single-use or disposable vapes, adding: "they pollute the environment and incorrect disposal of these can be hazardous at waste centres." Campfires and disposable BBQs - Both are no longer allowed anywhere at the festival, including the campsites.

Both are no longer allowed anywhere at the festival, including the campsites. Flares, blow torches, fireworks, pyrotechnics

Spray cans

Nitrous Oxide and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS (including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers / CO2 dispensers)

and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS (including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers / CO2 dispensers) Air horns and megaphones

Animals (other than registered hearing or guide dogs)

(other than registered hearing or guide dogs) Catapults

Soundsystems (small mini speakers are allowed on campsite)

(small mini speakers are allowed on campsite) Chinese/sky lanterns or paper lanterns

Clothing and garments which promote cultural appropriation

Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets

Unauthorised professional film or recording equipment

Drones and other flying devices

Radios and walkie talkies

Lasers - portable equipment or pens

- portable equipment or pens Knives or sharp cutlery and cooking equipment like can openers are not allowed unless you are camping

or sharp cutlery and cooking equipment like can openers are not allowed unless you are camping Flags - while they are allowed on the campsite, they are not welcome in the Arena

- while they are allowed on the campsite, they are not welcome in the Arena Excessive alcohol or food - while these are not banned from the campsite, festival-goers are warned not to take more than they would need for private consumption over the weekend, so it doesn't appear they are selling goods at the festival.

- while these are not banned from the campsite, festival-goers are warned not to take more than they would need for private consumption over the weekend, so it doesn't appear they are selling goods at the festival. Selfie Sticks - While permitted at the campsite, they are banned from the arena

- While permitted at the campsite, they are banned from the arena Flat based cooking stoves - Are only permitted in the campsite

- Are only permitted in the campsite Bags bigger than A4 in the Arena - Festival organisers strongly advise attendees not to take a bag into the Arena as there will be long queues while all bags are searched. However, if you do wish to bring a bag into the Arena, make sure it's no bigger than A4 in size (8.27”x11.69). There is also a limit to one A4 sized bag per person.

See the full list of banned items at Reading here.

See the full list of banned items at Leeds here.

Disposable vapes are among the items banned from Reading & Leeds since 2023. Picture: Peter Dazeley/Getty

Reading & Leeds' suggestions and sustainable swaps for 2024:

A high quality tent instead of the pop-up kind, which you're only likely to use once

Swap reusable flannels for wet wipes- using one for your face, one for your body.

Choose soap bars over plastic bottles for a lighter packing and plastic-free options.

Share toiletries and suncream with friends to minimise waste.

Replace camping chairs with picnic blankets for comfort and less waste.

Carry a refillable water bottle and refill at free water points situated all around the festival.

Consider tent hire or borrowing a tent instead of buying a new one

Use self-inflating roll-up mats

Quality waterproof boots rather than cheap wellies you are likely to throw away

A proper waterproof coat instead of disposable ponchos

Travel: Use public transport, Big Green Coach, carpool with friends or use a service like Liftshare to reduce your carbon footprint.

Find out more about staying green at Reading & Leeds here

Festival-goers can also sign up to stay in the ECO camp, which was left spotless last year. Secure your spot here at Reading & Leeds' special ECO Camps here.

Reading & Leeds want you to steer clear of disposable ponchos again this year. Picture: GettyNICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

How much are tickets to Reading & Leeds Festival?

Prices for tickets range from £125 for day tickets and £325 for a weekend ticket, with additional packages like the Reading Lounge, Leeds Lounge and Camping Plus upgrades in Reading & Leeds available on top.

How to buy tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival:

You can buy tickets for Reading & Leeds at the following websites:

www.readingfestival.com

www.leedsfestival.com

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/reading-and-leeds-festival

Revellers at Reading Festival 2022. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

How old do you have to be to go to Reading and Leeds 2024?

The festival is welcome to all ages but does not recommend bringing young children.

Anyone 15 and under must be accompanied by a ticket holder over 18 years old at all times.

Children under 13 years are admitted free and ID may be required upon entry to the event.

Those who look under 25 are warned to bring ID or they risk not being served any alcohol.

What ID should you bring to Reading & Leeds 2024?

The following forms of identification will be accepted: