Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 in pictures
30 May 2022, 14:41 | Updated: 30 May 2022, 14:57
The Warrington festival took place this weekend with headliners in Courteeners, Kasabian and Blossoms. Get our snaps of the event here.
Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 took place over the weekend and it looked epic.
The festival, which took place on 28th and 29th May, saw performances from the likes of Courteeners, Kasabian, Blossoms, The Snuts, Wet Leg, The Lathums, Tom Grennan, James Bay, Manic Street Preachers, Pale Waves, Razorlight and more.
Get our photos of the festival and find out what went down here.
The Lathums played tracks from their number one album How Beautiful Life Can Be, on the Saturday afternoon.
DMA'S played just ahead of Courteeners' set on the Saturday night of the festival, treating fans to bangers from across their albums, Hills End, For Now and The Glow.
Courteeners and co played a career-spanning headline set on the first night of the festival.
Liam Fray and co played a 17-track set, which included their enduring hit, Not Nineteen Forever and ended on What Took You So Long?
The Snuts delighted crowds at The Big Top Stage.
Wet Leg played the main stage on Saturday.
Blossoms made a triumphant return to the festival, playing just ahead of Kasabian on the Main Stage on Sunday.
Tom Ogden donned an ABBA t-shirt as the band played their set.
Razorlight played a nostalgia-inducing set just ahead of Manic Street Preachers at The Big Top stage.
Manic Street Preachers headlined The Big Top stage on the Sunday night of the festival.
Kasabian played hits from across their career at Neighbourhood's Main Stage on Sunday.
Closing out the festival, Serge Pizzorno and co finished their set with Fire.
Incredible scenes. Here's to another year!
