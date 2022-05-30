Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 in pictures

Kasabian, Courteeners, Wed Leg, The Snuts, Blossoms were among the acts at Neighbourhood Weekender . Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Radio X

The Warrington festival took place this weekend with headliners in Courteeners, Kasabian and Blossoms. Get our snaps of the event here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 took place over the weekend and it looked epic.

The festival, which took place on 28th and 29th May, saw performances from the likes of Courteeners, Kasabian, Blossoms, The Snuts, Wet Leg, The Lathums, Tom Grennan, James Bay, Manic Street Preachers, Pale Waves, Razorlight and more.

Get our photos of the festival and find out what went down here.

READ MORE - Glastonbury Festival 2022: info, stage times and line-up

The Lathums played tracks from their number one album How Beautiful Life Can Be, on the Saturday afternoon.

Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 Photos taken and given to us by Global Staff and photographer Jon Mo. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

DMA'S played just ahead of Courteeners' set on the Saturday night of the festival, treating fans to bangers from across their albums, Hills End, For Now and The Glow.

DMA'S at Neighbourhood Weekender 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Courteeners and co played a career-spanning headline set on the first night of the festival.

Courteeners' Liam Fray atNeighbourhood Weekender 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Liam Fray and co played a 17-track set, which included their enduring hit, Not Nineteen Forever and ended on What Took You So Long?

Courteeners' Liam Fray at Neighbourhood Weekender 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The Snuts delighted crowds at The Big Top Stage.

The Snuts at Neighbourhood Weekender 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Wet Leg played the main stage on Saturday.

Wet Leg perform at Neighbourhood Weekender 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher's Knebworth gigs: How to get there, stage times, support acts & more

Blossoms made a triumphant return to the festival, playing just ahead of Kasabian on the Main Stage on Sunday.

Blossoms' Tom Ogden at Neighbourhood Festival 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Tom Ogden donned an ABBA t-shirt as the band played their set.

Tom Ogden of Blossoms at Neighbourhood Weekender 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Razorlight played a nostalgia-inducing set just ahead of Manic Street Preachers at The Big Top stage.

Razorlight at Neighbourhood Festival 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Manic Street Preachers headlined The Big Top stage on the Sunday night of the festival.

Manic Street Preachers at Neighbourhood Weekender 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Kasabian played hits from across their career at Neighbourhood's Main Stage on Sunday.

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno at Neighbourhood Weekender 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Closing out the festival, Serge Pizzorno and co finished their set with Fire.

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno at Neighbourhood Weekender 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Incredible scenes. Here's to another year!

READ MORE: Blossoms dazzle at the O2 Academy Islington for Radio X Presents with Barclaycard