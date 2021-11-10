Live At Leeds: In The Park announced with Bombay Bicycle Club, Nothing But Thieves and more

Bombay Bicycle Club area among the acts at Live at Leeds: In The Park festival. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The inaugural event will take place on Saturday 4 June with the likes of Arlo Parks, Easy Life and Sea Girls.

A new festival has been announced from team at Live At Leeds.

Live At Leeds: In The Park is a new day event which will see indie icons Bombay Bicycle Club headline.

Also announced for the festival - which will take place at Temple Newsam in Leeds on Saturday 4th June 2022 - are the likes of Nothing But Thieves, Arlo Parks, Easy Life, Sea Girls, Honne, Confidence Man, Courting, Molly Payton, Finn Askew, L’Objectif and more.

Find out more about the new festival below.

JUST ANNOUNCED We’re extremely excited to reveal Live at Leeds In The Park, a brand new summer festival brought to you by the team behind Live at Leeds In The City!



Saturday 4th June | Temple Newsam, Leeds.



Tickets on sale Friday 10am! https://t.co/TOyGZqNuWa pic.twitter.com/FpIJptpol3 — Live at Leeds (@liveatleedsfest) November 10, 2021

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher to headline new Welsh festival In It Together

What is Live At Leeds: In The Park festival 2022?

Live At Leeds: In The Park is a new festival that takes place in the West Yorkshire city.

Where will Live At Leeds: In The Park festival take place?

Live At Leeds is set to take place at Leeds' Temple Newsam.

What are the dates for Live At Leeds: In The Park festival?

Live At Leeds: In The Park 2022 takes place on Srtrday 4 June.

Who is playing Live At Leeds: In The Park 2022?

Bombay Bicycle Club will headline the inaugural event. Also playing are the likes of Nothing But Thieves, Arlo Parks, Easy Life, Sea Girls, Honne, Confidence Man, Courting, Molly Payton, Finn Askew, L’Objectif and more.

When do tickets for Live At Leeds: In The Park go on sale?

Tickets go on sale from Friday 12 November at 10am at liveatleeds.com.

READ MORE - Glastonbury 2022: headliners, line-up rumours and more