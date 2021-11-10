Noel Gallagher to headline new Welsh festival In It Together

Noel Gallagher is among the artists set to play In It Together. Picture: Press/Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker, Two Door Cinema Club and Clean bandit will top the bill at the new festival.

Noel Gallagher is among the acts confirmed for a new Welsh music event next year.

The Oasis legend will top the bill alongside Two Door Cinema Club and Clean Bandit at the new festival, which will take place at the Old Park Farm in Margan from 3-5 June 2022.

Joining them at the inaugural event will be the likes of Editors, The Vaccines, Scouting For Girls and more.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 12 November at 10am.

Get the full details on the festival below.

UK LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT! 🇬🇧

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline next year's 'In It Together Festival', in Margam, Wales, on Saturday, June 4th!

Tickets are on sale now:

👉https://t.co/vafx4eCfTC pic.twitter.com/1YuiQtwY0Z — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) November 9, 2021

What is In It Together Festival 2022?

In It Together is a new Welsh festival set for next year.

What are the In It Together dates?

In It Together will take place from 3-5 June 2022.

Where will In It Together take place?

In It Together 2022 will take place at at the Old Park Farm in Margan, Wales just outside Polt Talbot.

When do tickets for In It Together go on sale?

Tickets for In It Together are on sale on go on sale here on Friday 12 November at 10am.

