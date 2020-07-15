Latitude Festival confirms dates for 2021

A sign from Latitude Festival 2010. Picture: Andy Sheppard/Redferns

The festival, which takes place in Suffolk's Henham Park, has confirmed its dates for next year with its first wave of acts to be announced on Friday.

The festival, like many others this year, was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, organisers have shared some good news by announcing the dates of its next instalment.

The music event - which takes place at Henham Park Estate, will now take place at anslightly later time in the month of July, with the first names being announced this Friday (17 July).

Taking to Twitter they wrote: "Moving a week later into the school holidays, Latitude will take place 22-25 July 2021. Your first music names land this Friday.

"We’re already looking forward to being reunited with you once again in Henham Park next year."

This year's festival would have seen headliners in Haim, The Chemical Brothers and Liam Gallagher - as well as a comedy bill-topper in Bill Bailey.

Snow Patrol who were forced to cancel their headline slot in 2019 due to injury - were also set to make a triumphant return in 2020 to play a coveted lunchtime slot on The Obelisk Stage.

Last year saw Stereophonics take the band's place, also dedicating a song to the Chasing Cars outfit during their set.

