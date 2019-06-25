Snow Patrol cancel festival appearances due to medical issues

25 June 2019, 17:35 | Updated: 25 June 2019, 18:33

Snow Patrol live in 2019
Snow Patrol live in 2019. Picture: Alessandro Bosio/Pacific Press/Sipa USA

Medical issues with guitarist Johnny McDaid mean that the band have had to cancel their festival dates until the end of July, including TRNSMT and Glastonbury.

Snow Patrol have announced that they have had to cancel their appearance at Glastonbury, Eden Sessions and TRNSMT Festival due to medical reasons.

The band's Eden Sessions slot on Saturday 29 June has been cancelled, with full refunds available.

The cancellations also affect their appearance at Glastonbury on the Other Stage on Friday at 6.30pm. They will now be replaced by The Charlatans.

The band were set to appear before headliner George Ezra on Sunday 14 July at TRNSMT in Glasgow Green, but have had to pull out. Their slot will now be taken by local lad Lewis Capaldi.

In a statement, Snow Patrol said: “Our dear brother, piano and guitar player Johnny McDaid has a serious problem with his neck and after consulting with some top neurosurgeons they are all in agreement that the only course of action is immediate surgery."

“To replace Johnny it would take at least two people and with Nathan [Connolly, guitarist] still out with nerve damage (he is slowly on the mend) he is also still unable to play guitar we feel it’s just not appropriate to continue with shows at this stage. It isn’t just their guitars and pianos that would be missed. Their backing vocals are essential to our sound and their energy and spirits are colossal and are irreplaceable forces.”

Snow Patrol have cancelled all European shows up until their appearance at Latitude Festival on 20 July. The band concluded by saying: “We have hardly ever cancelled shows in 25 years together and we don’t do it lightly.”

The band will pick up their acoustic tour dates in August with a trip to Australia, Japan, China, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

