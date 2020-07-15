Red Rooster festival set to go ahead in 2020 with social distancing measures

Red Rooster festival image. Picture: Red Rooster festival

Red Rooster Festival, which takes place at Euston Hall estate in Suffolk, have announced they will proceed in September with social distancing measures in place.

Red Rooster festival has announced that it is set "to go ahead" in 2020.

Following the government's latest stance on allowing outdoor events, the festival - which showcases the best in cajun, rock 'n' roll, blues and country - has confirmed its plans to go ahead from 3-5 September this year.

The music event - which takes place in the grounds of Euston Hall estate in Suffolk - will become only one of a handful of festivals to take place in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

by observing the appropriate social distancing measures and introducing three outdoor stages.

"Festival Director & Production Manager James Brennan said: "We are working closely with our Health & Safety and Production teams to produce something that is truly magical without losing the spirit and atmosphere of our beautiful little festival. Over 60% of our audience stay in family group campervans which hugely helps us contain camping areas safely, plus by moving to outdoor stages only, we feel we can offer a safe environment in which to enjoy the festival."

RED ROOSTER 2020 IS HAPPENING!



Following the government's statement last Thursday allowing outdoor events, we are absolutely delighted to confirm that Red Rooster 2020 will go ahead 4-6 September 2020.



For further information and tickets visit https://t.co/U6V0dWNLgV. 1/6. pic.twitter.com/Df6DQoyeih — Red Rooster (@RedRoosterFest) July 15, 2020

He added: "Over the next few weeks we will be putting together stringent new plans and providing detailed information to ensure the safety of our audience, artists and crew, which is of course of paramount importance.

"Red Rooster would like to thank the government for lifting the restrictions and is delighted to welcome them to experience this fantastic festival though as it so reasonably-priced there won’t be a guest list so join us for the party to end all parties!"

The festival, which will enter into its 7th edition, has yet to announce its line-up.

Visit redrooster.org.uk for tickets and more info.

READ MORE: The return of outdoor gigs and festivals - what can you expect?