Kraftwerk to headline All Points East Festival 2020

3 December 2019, 10:02 | Updated: 3 December 2019, 11:19

Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk. Picture: Press

The electronic pioneers will celebrate 50 years since the release of their debut with a special 3D show at the Victoria Park festival, with Iggy Pop and Johnny Marr on the bill.

Kraftwerk have been confirmed for All Points East 2020.

The iconic electronic outfit will mark the 50th anniversary of their debut album in LP with an amazing headline 3D show on 29 May next year.

The man-machine will present their legendary live show from the main East Stage, combining digital surround sound with breathtaking 3-D animations and robotics. 

Joining the on the star-studded bill are living legends such as Stooges frontman Iggy Pop and former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr. 

Also performing throughout the day at the festival are The Orb, Chromatics, Anna Calvi, Sonic Youth legend Kim Gordon, Hip-Hop forerunner Grandmaster Flash, Johnny Beth and John Maus with more names are to be announced. 

Kraftwerk are the second headliners to be confirmed for the East London festival, which takes place from 22-31 May 2020, alongside previously announce Australian psyche rockers Tame Impala- who top the bill on 23 May 2020.

Last year's All Points East saw headliners in Chemical Brothers, The Strokes, Hot Chip, Bon Iver, Christine and The Queens and more.

READ MORE: Tame Impala to headline All Points East Festival 2020

