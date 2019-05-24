Who played Glastonbury festival ten years ago?
24 May 2019, 19:18 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 19:21
The biggest festival in the country has changed a lot since 2009 - here’s a look back at the line-up from a decade ago!
What a difference ten years makes. Glastonbury 2009 seems like a lifetime ago, but at the same time, it seems like yesterday. On the Thursday, there were thunderstorms, but the clouds didn’t hang around for long and a mudbath was avoided.
What did happen that evening, however, seemed like a hallucinatory dream to anyone on the site - on the night of Thursday 25 June, news started to filter through that Michael Jackson had died. Mike Skinner of The Streets covered Billie Jean and tributes to the star followed, giving a surreal atmosphere to the weekend.
But who played Glastonbury 2009? Let’s cast our minds back a decade to remember the highlights…
Friday 26 June 2009
The Godfather Of Grunge Neil Young headlined the Pyramid Stage on Day one, while elsewhere there was a cross section of indie rock as it stood in ’09, with Bloc Party headlining the Other Stage and Doves on the John Peel Stage. Surprise of the day was Lady Gaga, then at the start of her superstardom, performing an hour long set featuring five costume changes. She was sandwiched on the bill between Friendly Fires and The Ting Tings. Wow.
Pyramid Stage
Neil Young
The Specials
Lily Allen
Fleet Foxes
N*E*R*D
Regina Spektor
Gabriella Climi
Björn Again
The Other Stage
Bloc Party
The Ting Tings
Lady Gaga
Friendly Fires
White Lies
The View
The Maccabees
The Rakes
The Whip
Mr Hudson
John Peel Stage
Doves
Jamie T
Jack Penate
Little Boots
Metronomy
VV Brown
The Virgins
Fucked Up
The Rumble Strips
Dan Black
General Fiasco
The Park Stage
Animal Collective
The Horrors
Noah And The Whale
The Dead Weather
Emiliana Torrini
The Hotrats
James Hunter
Golden Silvers
Bishi
Lay Low
Saturday 27 June 2009
Springsteen was the big draw of 2009, making not one but TWO appearances at the festival on Saturday. Not content with banging out the hits on the Pyramid Stage, The Boss had stopped by the John Peel Stage to jam with super fans The Gaslight Anthem. Saturday was a heady mix: Dizee Rascal, Spinal Tap and hippie legends Crosby Stills And Nash all on the main stage and superstar in waiting Florence + The Machine third down the bill on the John Peel Stage.
Pyramid Stage
Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band
Kasabian
Crosby Stills And Nash
Dizzee Rascal
Spinal Tap
Eagles Of Death Metal
Tinariwen
VV Brown
The Other Stage
Franz Ferdinand
Pendulum
Maximo Park
Paolo Nutini
Pete Doherty
The Script
Jason Mraz
Metric
Peter Bjorn And John
The Broken Family Band
John Peel Stage
Jarvis Cocker
White Lies
Florence + The Machine
Passion Pit
The Gaslight Anthem
Hockey
The Temper Trap
Esser
The Big Pink
Baddies
The Nightingales
The Park Stage
Bon Iver
M. Ward
Klaxons
Shlomo
Horace Andy
Easy Star All-Stars
The Memory Band
Bombay Bicycle Club
The Low Anthem
First Aid Kit
Sunday 28 June 2009
The newly-reunited Blur were the main attraction on the final night, with the band’s first headline set at Glastonbury in eleven years. Elsewhere, Tom Jones took the Sunday Legends slot (or was that Tony Christie), while visitors to The Other Stage who had enjoyed the downbeat stylings of Glasvegas were given a rude awakening by headline act The Prodigy.
Pyramid Stage
Blur
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds
Madness
Tom Jones
Amadou And Mariam
Tony Christie
Status Quo
Easy Star All-Stars
The Other Stage
The Prodigy
Glasvegas
Bon Iver
Bat For Lashes
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Enter Shikari
Brand New
Art Brut
The Boxer Rebellion
In Case Of Fire
John Peel Stage
Echo And The Bunnymen
The Wombats
Noisettes
Ladyhawke
The Soft Pack
Just Jack
Emmy The Great
Twisted Wheel
We Have Band
Wave Machines
GoodBooks
The Park Stage
Seun Kuti and Fela's Egypt 80
Cold War Kids
Tunng and Tinariwen
Alela Diane
Terry Reid
The Rockingbirds
Alberta Cross
Chief
Micachu and the Shapes
WaterAid Choir