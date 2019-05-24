Who played Glastonbury festival ten years ago?

Glastonbury Festival 2009. Picture: Getty

The biggest festival in the country has changed a lot since 2009 - here’s a look back at the line-up from a decade ago!

What a difference ten years makes. Glastonbury 2009 seems like a lifetime ago, but at the same time, it seems like yesterday. On the Thursday, there were thunderstorms, but the clouds didn’t hang around for long and a mudbath was avoided.

What did happen that evening, however, seemed like a hallucinatory dream to anyone on the site - on the night of Thursday 25 June, news started to filter through that Michael Jackson had died. Mike Skinner of The Streets covered Billie Jean and tributes to the star followed, giving a surreal atmosphere to the weekend.

But who played Glastonbury 2009? Let’s cast our minds back a decade to remember the highlights…

Friday 26 June 2009

The Godfather Of Grunge Neil Young headlined the Pyramid Stage on Day one, while elsewhere there was a cross section of indie rock as it stood in ’09, with Bloc Party headlining the Other Stage and Doves on the John Peel Stage. Surprise of the day was Lady Gaga, then at the start of her superstardom, performing an hour long set featuring five costume changes. She was sandwiched on the bill between Friendly Fires and The Ting Tings. Wow.

Lady Gaga at Glastonbury Festival 2009. Picture: Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young

The Specials

Lily Allen

Fleet Foxes

N*E*R*D

Regina Spektor

Gabriella Climi

Björn Again

The Other Stage

Bloc Party

The Ting Tings

Lady Gaga

Friendly Fires

White Lies

The View

The Maccabees

The Rakes

The Whip

Mr Hudson

John Peel Stage

Doves

Jamie T

Jack Penate

Little Boots

Metronomy

VV Brown

The Virgins

Fucked Up

The Rumble Strips

Dan Black

General Fiasco

The Park Stage

Animal Collective

The Horrors

Noah And The Whale

The Dead Weather

Emiliana Torrini

The Hotrats

James Hunter

Golden Silvers

Bishi

Lay Low

Saturday 27 June 2009

Springsteen was the big draw of 2009, making not one but TWO appearances at the festival on Saturday. Not content with banging out the hits on the Pyramid Stage, The Boss had stopped by the John Peel Stage to jam with super fans The Gaslight Anthem. Saturday was a heady mix: Dizee Rascal, Spinal Tap and hippie legends Crosby Stills And Nash all on the main stage and superstar in waiting Florence + The Machine third down the bill on the John Peel Stage.

Bruce Springsteen live at Glastonbury 2009. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Pyramid Stage

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band

Kasabian

Crosby Stills And Nash

Dizzee Rascal

Spinal Tap

Eagles Of Death Metal

Tinariwen

VV Brown

The Other Stage

Franz Ferdinand

Pendulum

Maximo Park

Paolo Nutini

Pete Doherty

The Script

Jason Mraz

Metric

Peter Bjorn And John

The Broken Family Band

John Peel Stage

Jarvis Cocker

White Lies

Florence + The Machine

Passion Pit

The Gaslight Anthem

Hockey

The Temper Trap

Esser

The Big Pink

Baddies

The Nightingales

The Park Stage

Bon Iver

M. Ward

Klaxons

Shlomo

Horace Andy

Easy Star All-Stars

The Memory Band

Bombay Bicycle Club

The Low Anthem

First Aid Kit

Sunday 28 June 2009

The newly-reunited Blur were the main attraction on the final night, with the band’s first headline set at Glastonbury in eleven years. Elsewhere, Tom Jones took the Sunday Legends slot (or was that Tony Christie), while visitors to The Other Stage who had enjoyed the downbeat stylings of Glasvegas were given a rude awakening by headline act The Prodigy.

Pyramid Stage

Blur

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds

Madness

Tom Jones

Amadou And Mariam

Tony Christie

Status Quo

Easy Star All-Stars

The Other Stage

The Prodigy

Glasvegas

Bon Iver

Bat For Lashes

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Enter Shikari

Brand New

Art Brut

The Boxer Rebellion

In Case Of Fire

John Peel Stage

Echo And The Bunnymen

The Wombats

Noisettes

Ladyhawke

The Soft Pack

Just Jack

Emmy The Great

Twisted Wheel

We Have Band

Wave Machines

GoodBooks

The Park Stage

Seun Kuti and Fela's Egypt 80

Cold War Kids

Tunng and Tinariwen

Alela Diane

Terry Reid

The Rockingbirds

Alberta Cross

Chief

Micachu and the Shapes

WaterAid Choir