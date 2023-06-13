What to pack for Glastonbury 2023 - and what are the banned items?

On Air Now
13 June 2023
In a bid to reduce the amount of waste left over after the festival, Glastonbury has asked visitors to bring the essentials only - with a few "banned" items added to the list. Here's what you can and can't take onto the site.
For those lucky enough to have bagged themselves tickets for Glastonbury this year, we've compiled a helpful packing guide - and have itemised the things you shouldn't bring.
While there's more to life than your mobile, you will inevitably need some charge to track down your mates. So, to avoid the hefty fees at charging points and standing around for over an hour to get a full bar, bring along a portable charger - there are many on the market now that can give your device a boost over the long, long weekend.
Vodafone are also offering a mobile phone battery pack hire service here
After ages queueing for the loo, it's finally your turn. You enter a stinking portable latrine, only to find there's no toilet roll left in the holder. You then, desperately, rummage through your pockets for a pocket tissue, but things look bleak. You end up leaving the loo feeling uncomfortable and even dirtier than when you entered.
Equally, the ground will be cold - even if it doesn't rain. A roll mat just acts as an extra barrier between you and the sodden earth and means you're less likely to get a chill at night.
The weather in June can get scorching, so it's advisable you carry some suncream with you - of SPF 30 or higher.
There's nothing worse than being rained on alllllll day, then having no sleep because the temperature turns Baltic. To avoid getting chilly in the evenings, take a thick thermal blanket to help retain heat.
Regardless of whether the sun's shining or there's a massive downpour, wellies are a festival must. Things can get quite grungy out there.
Take a torch for those late-night trips to the loo - you don't want to be face-planting after tripping over a tent guy rope.
It's always a hard job trying to get some shut-eye at festivals, but having earplugs in helps block out some of the noise going on around your tent.
Glasto assures us that 20 of the major bars will have credit or debit card payments accepted, but don’t forget the joy and reliability of cold, hard cash. There are ATMs on site, but queuing for them can waste a valuable chunk of your weekend if they get busy - and some will also charge you for withdrawal.
While there are hundreds of food stalls at Glastonbury, the last thing you want to do is keel over from not eating or staying hydrated. So come prepared. And those bananas are a great source of potassium - which will stave off your hangover.
Because they can cause problems at waste centres and are considered a cause of pollution, organisers have put a block on disposable vapes being allowed at the Glastonbury site.
Avoid bringing disposable wipes as they can damage the environment, even biodegradable wipes which can release greenhouse gasses as they decompose.
Glastonbury organisers say: "[Gazebos] take up valuable tent space and often get left behind. If any do appear people may be politely asked to take them down to free up space for others." They're also REALLY HEAVY to lug around.
As part of their green initiative, Glastonbury organisers have asked that guests refrain from using non-biodegradable body glitter at the event.
Don’t take unnecessary items. Make sure you have all your camping stuff packed in advance: guy ropes, ground sheet, the lot. Take a mallet, that ground is HARD! And don’t forget to pack your tickets, obvs.
The most important rule of all is: don’t take anything you’re not prepare to lose or damage in some way. There are property lock-ups, but this is a festival, remember, not a city break. As part of the "Leave No Trace" campaign, Glastonbury are also encouraging you to "only bring things which you can take home". So no dumping of camping gear at the end of the weekend.
Yes, you can take booze onto the site, but check the rules - if you take too many slabs of cans, the organisers may think you are trying to sell them on and could confiscate your haul.
Anyone who brings fireworks with them to Glastonbury will be evicted from the premises and will be refused entry thereafter. Come on, the Arcadia Spider is back again this year, there's enough entertainment laid on already!
Everyone wants to have a lovely time, so think on. You’re at Glastonbury, this is part of history. If you overdo it on beer or cheap wine and spend the weekend puking, what stories will you have to tell? Do you want your main memory of the festival to be a load of aggravation with other people, or the inside of the medical tent?
Drugs are ILLEGAL on the Glastonbury site and the usual laws apply, so don’t get arrested before you’ve even pitched your tent - the police will be conducting searches!
Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) is now a banned substance, so is now forbidden at Glastonbury.
I mean...you are there to watch live music, so leave your boombox and congas at home.
While drones have become increasingly popular in recent years - and you can get some decent aerial photos with them, they are strictly banned from Glasto.
The festival offers charging points, but you can't bring your own generator. We know you have one. Leave it in your garage.
If you're caught trying to take glass into the festival, it will be taken off your person. This includes mirrors and perfume.
While it might seem like an obvious one, pets and animals are not permitted to enter the festival site - so no sneaking your pooch in your handbag! Registered assistance dogs are, of course, permitted.
Check the full list of prohibited items here. Please also note that any confiscated items will NOT be returned.