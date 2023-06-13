What to pack for Glastonbury 2023 - and what are the banned items?

In a bid to reduce the amount of waste left over after the festival, Glastonbury has asked visitors to bring the essentials only - with a few "banned" items added to the list. Here's what you can and can't take onto the site.

For those lucky enough to have bagged themselves tickets for Glastonbury this year, we've compiled a helpful packing guide - and have itemised the things you shouldn't bring.

A portable phone charger While there's more to life than your mobile, you will inevitably need some charge to track down your mates. So, to avoid the hefty fees at charging points and standing around for over an hour to get a full bar, bring along a portable charger - there are many on the market now that can give your device a boost over the long, long weekend. Vodafone are also offering a mobile phone battery pack hire service here

Toilet roll After ages queueing for the loo, it's finally your turn. You enter a stinking portable latrine, only to find there's no toilet roll left in the holder. You then, desperately, rummage through your pockets for a pocket tissue, but things look bleak. You end up leaving the loo feeling uncomfortable and even dirtier than when you entered. Glastonbury-goers brave the long drop in 2017. Picture: Grant Pollard/Invision/AP

Roll mat Equally, the ground will be cold - even if it doesn't rain. A roll mat just acts as an extra barrier between you and the sodden earth and means you're less likely to get a chill at night.

Sun cream The weather in June can get scorching, so it's advisable you carry some suncream with you - of SPF 30 or higher. Glastonbury can be a bit of a scorcher sometimes. Picture: Alamy

A thermal blanket There's nothing worse than being rained on alllllll day, then having no sleep because the temperature turns Baltic. To avoid getting chilly in the evenings, take a thick thermal blanket to help retain heat.

Wellies Regardless of whether the sun's shining or there's a massive downpour, wellies are a festival must. Things can get quite grungy out there. A welly graveyard at Glastonbury in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Torch Take a torch for those late-night trips to the loo - you don't want to be face-planting after tripping over a tent guy rope.

Earplugs It's always a hard job trying to get some shut-eye at festivals, but having earplugs in helps block out some of the noise going on around your tent. Guard your ears. Picture: Alamy

Some hard cash Glasto assures us that 20 of the major bars will have credit or debit card payments accepted, but don’t forget the joy and reliability of cold, hard cash. There are ATMs on site, but queuing for them can waste a valuable chunk of your weekend if they get busy - and some will also charge you for withdrawal.