What to pack for Glastonbury 2023 - and what are the banned items?

13 June 2023, 19:03

Arriving at Glastonbury 2023... have you got everything you need?
Arriving at Glastonbury 2023... have you got everything you need?

In a bid to reduce the amount of waste left over after the festival, Glastonbury has asked visitors to bring the essentials only - with a few "banned" items added to the list. Here's what you can and can't take onto the site.

For those lucky enough to have bagged themselves tickets for Glastonbury this year, we've compiled a helpful packing guide - and have itemised the things you shouldn't bring.

What to pack for Glastonbury Festival 2023

  1. A portable phone charger

    While there's more to life than your mobile, you will inevitably need some charge to track down your mates. So, to avoid the hefty fees at charging points and standing around for over an hour to get a full bar, bring along a portable charger - there are many on the market now that can give your device a boost over the long, long weekend.

    Vodafone are also offering a mobile phone battery pack hire service here

  2. Toilet roll

    After ages queueing for the loo, it's finally your turn. You enter a stinking portable latrine, only to find there's no toilet roll left in the holder. You then, desperately, rummage through your pockets for a pocket tissue, but things look bleak. You end up leaving the loo feeling uncomfortable and even dirtier than when you entered.

    Glastonbury-goers brave the long drop in 2017
    Glastonbury-goers brave the long drop in 2017. Picture: Grant Pollard/Invision/AP

  3. Roll mat

    Equally, the ground will be cold - even if it doesn't rain. A roll mat just acts as an extra barrier between you and the sodden earth and means you're less likely to get a chill at night.

  4. Sun cream

    The weather in June can get scorching, so it's advisable you carry some suncream with you - of SPF 30 or higher.

    Glastonbury can be a bit of a scorcher sometimes
    Glastonbury can be a bit of a scorcher sometimes. Picture: Alamy

  5. A thermal blanket

    There's nothing worse than being rained on alllllll day, then having no sleep because the temperature turns Baltic. To avoid getting chilly in the evenings, take a thick thermal blanket to help retain heat.

  6. Wellies

    Regardless of whether the sun's shining or there's a massive downpour, wellies are a festival must. Things can get quite grungy out there.

    A welly graveyard at Glastonbury in 2011
    A welly graveyard at Glastonbury in 2011. Picture: Alamy

  7. Torch

    Take a torch for those late-night trips to the loo - you don't want to be face-planting after tripping over a tent guy rope.

  8. Earplugs

    It's always a hard job trying to get some shut-eye at festivals, but having earplugs in helps block out some of the noise going on around your tent.

    Guard your ears
    Guard your ears. Picture: Alamy

  9. Some hard cash

    Glasto assures us that 20 of the major bars will have credit or debit card payments accepted, but don’t forget the joy and reliability of cold, hard cash. There are ATMs on site, but queuing for them can waste a valuable chunk of your weekend if they get busy - and some will also charge you for withdrawal.

  10. Some basic food and drink essentials

    While there are hundreds of food stalls at Glastonbury, the last thing you want to do is keel over from not eating or staying hydrated. So come prepared. And those bananas are a great source of potassium - which will stave off your hangover.

    Boots are used as a drinks holder. Nice.
    Boots are used as a drinks holder. Nice. Picture: David Jensen/EmpicsEntertainment/Alamy

Which items are people being asked NOT to take to Glastonbury Festival 2023

  1. Disposable vapes

    Because they can cause problems at waste centres and are considered a cause of pollution, organisers have put a block on disposable vapes being allowed at the Glastonbury site.

    Close up shot of throwaway disposable flavoured vapes.
    Close up shot of throwaway disposable flavoured vapes. Picture: Alamy

  2. Disposable wipes

    Avoid bringing disposable wipes as they can damage the environment, even biodegradable wipes which can release greenhouse gasses as they decompose.

  3. Gazebos

    Glastonbury organisers say: "[Gazebos] take up valuable tent space and often get left behind. If any do appear people may be politely asked to take them down to free up space for others." They're also REALLY HEAVY to lug around.

    People sleeping outside their tents because of the heat at the Glastonbury
    People sleeping outside their tents because of the heat at the Glastonbury. Picture: Alamy

  4. Non-biodegradable body glitter

    As part of their green initiative, Glastonbury organisers have asked that guests refrain from using non-biodegradable body glitter at the event.

  5. Unnecessary stuff

    Don’t take unnecessary items. Make sure you have all your camping stuff packed in advance: guy ropes, ground sheet, the lot. Take a mallet, that ground is HARD! And don’t forget to pack your tickets, obvs.

    The most important rule of all is: don’t take anything you’re not prepare to lose or damage in some way. There are property lock-ups, but this is a festival, remember, not a city break. As part of the "Leave No Trace" campaign, Glastonbury are also encouraging you to "only bring things which you can take home". So no dumping of camping gear at the end of the weekend.

  6. Too much alcohol

    Yes, you can take booze onto the site, but check the rules - if you take too many slabs of cans, the organisers may think you are trying to sell them on and could confiscate your haul.

    Only take what you need to Glastonbury
    Only take what you need to Glastonbury. Picture: AlamyGuy Bell/Alamy Live News

Which items are BANNED at Glastonbury 2023?

  1. Fireworks, sky lanterns and flares

    Anyone who brings fireworks with them to Glastonbury will be evicted from the premises and will be refused entry thereafter. Come on, the Arcadia Spider is back again this year, there's enough entertainment laid on already!

    Lanterns - that's a NO.
    Lanterns - that's a NO. Picture: Alamy

  2. No illegal substances

    Everyone wants to have a lovely time, so think on. You’re at Glastonbury, this is part of history. If you overdo it on beer or cheap wine and spend the weekend puking, what stories will you have to tell? Do you want your main memory of the festival to be a load of aggravation with other people, or the inside of the medical tent?

    Drugs are ILLEGAL on the Glastonbury site and the usual laws apply, so don’t get arrested before you’ve even pitched your tent - the police will be conducting searches!

    Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) is now a banned substance, so is now forbidden at Glastonbury.

  3. Sound systems and drums

    I mean...you are there to watch live music, so leave your boombox and congas at home.

  4. Drones

    While drones have become increasingly popular in recent years - and you can get some decent aerial photos with them, they are strictly banned from Glasto.

    If you try and take a drone to Glastonbury, it'll be confiscated, sos.
    If you try and take a drone to Glastonbury, it'll be confiscated, sos. Picture: Alamy

  5. Generators

    The festival offers charging points, but you can't bring your own generator. We know you have one. Leave it in your garage.

  6. No knives are allowed at Glastonbury

  7. No laser equipment or pens are allowed

    Laser pens - leave them at home!
    Laser pens - leave them at home! Picture: Alamy

  8. Glass items

    If you're caught trying to take glass into the festival, it will be taken off your person. This includes mirrors and perfume.

  9. Pets or any other animals

    While it might seem like an obvious one, pets and animals are not permitted to enter the festival site - so no sneaking your pooch in your handbag! Registered assistance dogs are, of course, permitted.

Check the full list of prohibited items here. Please also note that any confiscated items will NOT be returned.

