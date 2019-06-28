What does Glastonbury look like from the air?

Take a look at how Worthy Farm is looking from high in the air… can you spot yourself?

Glastonbury 2019 is underway! Across the weekend of 28 to 30 June, 135,000 people will attend the festival, which sees Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure all headline the Pyramid Stage.

The festival takes months of months of planning - and a huge amount of resource goes in to putting on the event.

According to the Glastonbury Free Press newspaper, the Pyramid Stage alone has 354 microphones, 292 speakers, 3,743 lightbulbs and 8.5km of cable for video and audio.

It’s a long way from the very first Glastonbury, which saw glam superstar Marc Bolan perform for a ticket price of £1 (and free milk).