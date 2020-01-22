Glastonbury Festival announces Emerging Talent Competition for 2020

Glastonbury Festival 2020 Emerging Talent Competition image. Picture: Twitter/GlastoFest

The competition will give an unsigned UK and Irish-based acts a chance to play at one of the main stages at the Somerset Festival.

Glastonbury has announced the return of their Emerging Talent Competition for 2020.

The Somerset festival, which takes place from 24-28 June this year, will give new acts in the UK and Ireland a chance to win a cash prize and perform at one of Glastonbury's main stages.

As explained on the official Glastonbury website, winners of the free competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation, while two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

As organisers state: "Acts from any musical genre can enter the 2020 competition FOR ONE WEEK ONLY from 9am Monday 27th January until 5pm Monday 3rd February 2020..."

Your chance to perform at Glastonbury 2020! This year’s Emerging Talent Competition, supported by @PRSforMusic and @PRSFoundation, opens on Monday. Get all the info at https://t.co/J0JlLJ6wuL now! pic.twitter.com/uL8ExJYAfp — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) January 21, 2020

Last year's Emerging Talent winner was Marie White, who has gone on to be signed with Decca Records and Universal Music Publishing Group.

Watch her perform her Blue Jumper song below:

Other recent Emerging Talent Competition finalists include Flohio, Izzy Bizu and Declan McKenna.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said: "It’s always such a pleasure to hear the latest crop of amazing, undiscovered music that’s out there. Over the years, the Emerging Talent Competition has helped us to unearth so many incredible artists from across the genres – dozens of whom have been given slots at the Festival. I can’t wait to hear this year’s entries!"

Find out more about Glastonbury 2020 here...

When does Glastonbury 2020 take place?

Glastonbury Festival takes place from 24-28 June 2020.

When can I get tickets in the resale for Glastonbury 2020?

The official Glastonbury website have announced that the resale will take place for coach tickets on "Thursday 16th April 2020 followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020."

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

Who is confirmed play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

So far, Beatles legend Paul McCartney will headline the Saturday night of the festival and Taylor Swift will top the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night of the festival.

Diana Ross will perform during the coveted Sunday Legends Tea Time slot.