The Chemical Brothers to play Arcadia set at Glastonbury

Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers and the legendary Arcadia spider. Picture: Charlie Raven/Press/Mairo Cinquetti/Shutterstock

The dup will top the bill at the famous stage with a special DJ set on Friday night.

Arcadia have announced that their line-up for Glastonbury 2022 will include some very special guests - The Chemical Brothers.

The duo of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will play a DJ set at the area between 11pm and 1am on Friday night, 24th June.

The Arcadia Spectacular, which will see the return of the 50-tonne fire breathing spider at the heart of festival has revealed its full line-up for 2022.

Arcadia have announce a DJ set from The Chemical Brothers at Glastonbury this year. Picture: Press

The Chemical Brothers will join a bill that includes Calvin Harris - making his Glastonbury debut - Chase & Status, Carl Cox, Four Tet, Sub Focus, and many more.

Arcadia Stage stage times:

Friday 24th June

Carl Cox B2B Chase & Status (jungle set) - 01.00

The Chemical Brothers - 23.00

Jon Hopkins (DJ set) - 22.00

Ishmael Ensemble (DJ set) - 21.30

Saturday 25th June

Camelphat B2B Patrick Topping 02.00

Calvin Harris - 01.00

Four Tet - 00.00

Kurupt FM - 23.00

DJ EZ - 22.00

Nia Archives - 21.30

Sunday 26th June

Spy B2B Grafix BDB Unglued feat Carasel MC & Solar - 01.30

Sub Focus B2B Dimension feat ID - 00.30

Daniel Avery B2B BVTSS - 23.30

Afrodeutsche - 22.30

TSHA - 21.30

The Arcadia Spider is back for 2022! Picture: Shot Away/Press

The Arcadia Spider is back at its spiritual home after missing out on the 2019 festival. It's made from

50 tonnes of recycled military hardware, which aims to "transform the machinery of war into a symbol of togetherness".

Also at Arcadia this year will be the mobile, amphibious Bug stage – a six wheeled armoured insect. And organisers have promised that "a surprise will be dropping from the sky - a new aerial performance directly above the crowd".