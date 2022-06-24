The Chemical Brothers cancel Glastonbury set due to COVID

e Chemical Brothers perform during O Son do Camiño Festival on June 16, 2022. Picture: Cristina Andina/Redferns/Getty

Tom Rowlands is still recovering from coronavirus, meaning the duo's Arcadia set tonight has been cancelled.

The Chemical Brothers have been forced to pull out of their Glastonbury appearance tonight (Friday 24th June) due to Tom Rowlands having a bout of COVID.

The duo were due to play the festival's Arcadia area at 11pm, but in a message they wrote:

"We are very sorry to announce that we won't be Doing at Arcadia this evening at Glastonbury."

"We were so excited to be back in the fields and to celebrate the return of the festival as were were to be playing Cork on Thursday night. We were hoping that more days rest would allow Tom to recover from COVID, [but] this hasn't so far been the case.

"We are hoping that Tom will recover in the to play the scheduled Castle Howard show in York on Sunday and will update with progress as soon as possible via our socials.

"We share the disappointment and frustration at not being able to do what we do with all of you."

Absolutey gutted – the Chemical Brothers won’t be able to play tonight owing to Covid.⁰

Love and support to them – can’t wait to see them back and we’ll be sending up a giant burst of flame for them. ⁰⁰Massive thanks to Bonobo and Groove Armada for stepping in 11 – 1 tonight https://t.co/DjE3UpmjNk — Arcadia (@A_rcadia) June 24, 2022

The pair had to cancel their date at Musgrave Park Cork on Thursday night due to "multiple cases" of the virus within the Chemical Brothers crew.

Chemical Brothers will be replaced at Glastonbury by Groove Armada and Bonobo.