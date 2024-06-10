Download 2024: Get the weather forecast for the festival

Avenged Sevenfold play Download Festival 2018. Picture: Press/Download Festival

The UK's premiere hard rock festival returns to Donington Park this week, but will there be clear skies or downpours? Find out here.

Download Festival is almost ready to open its doors for 2024.

The nation's biggest and best rock and heavy metal festival, which takes place at the historic Donington Park from 14th - 17th June this year, will see headline sets from Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy.

There's going to be devil horns and moshing a plenty, but will there be rain and sunshine at the event?

Find out the latest weather forecast for Download Festival 2024 here.

Queens of the Stone are among the headliners at Download 2024. Picture: Andreas Neumann/Press

What's the weather forecast for Download 2024?

Wednesday 12th June 2024:

For those arriving at the Leicestershire festival on the Wednesday, according to the Met Office, they can expect it to be "cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. However, it will be largely dry with higs of 14 degrees and by 1pm and only a 10% chance of rain, there are worse days you could pitch a tent!

Thursday 13th June 2024:

The outlook isn't looking so promising for those hoping to arrive on the Thursday of the festival, with the Met Office predicting it will be "cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime". It's also predicted that there will be a 60 per cent chance of rain at 1pm, which increases to 80 per cent by 4pm, so festival goers will want to get on site and set u their tents nice and early.

The scenes at Download festival 2019. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

Friday 14th June 2024:

According to the Met Office, the first official day of the festival, where QOTSA headline, will be "overcast changing to light showers by latte morning." With highs of 18 degrees and lows of 10 degrees, there's between 30 and 60 per cent chance of precipitation with the most likely chance of getting rained on being 4pm.

Saturday 15th June 2024:

Saturday, where Fall Out Boy top the bill will be a little chillier, with highs of 17 degrees and lows of 10 degrees. It will be "cloudy changing to light showers by late morning" and again there will be a 60% chance of rain at 4pm, so festival-goers might want to carry their ponchos and rain macs just in case.

Sunday 16th June 2024:

The last official day of the festival, when Avenged Sevenfold headlines, will have a similar outlook with highs of 18 degrees and lows of 12 degrees. Though there will be some sunny spells, there's currently a 40% chance of rain between 1 and 7pm. Though it doesn't look like there's another chance of a Drownload occurring in 2024, it's likely festival-goers will have to play it safe with wellies and rain gear.

How to buy Download 2024 tickets:

Tickets for Download Festival are now sold out.

Get the full Friday line-up & stage times on the Download Festival 2024 app:

iOS: https://ow.ly/KppY50S8h0h

Android: https://ow.ly/2ZwJ50S8h0B