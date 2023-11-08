Download Festival 2024: Headliners, line-up, tickets and more

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Fall Out Boy and M. Shadow of Avenged Sevenfold. Picture: 1.Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images 2. Press/Pamela Littky 3. Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Download Festival will return next year and has announced its trio of headliners. Find who's topping the bill and how to buy tickets.

Download Festival has announced its headliners plus over 70 acts for for 2024.

The UK’s premiere rock and heavy metal festival - which takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park from 14th - 16th June next year.

Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy will top each day of the three-day festival with The Offspring, Sum 41, Enter Shikari, Corey Taylor, Royal Blood also on the bill and many more huge acts announced.

Find out everything you need to know about Download 2024 so far, including who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

When is Download Festival 2024?

Download Festival takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park from 14th - 16th June 2024.

Who’s headlining Download festival 2024?

Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy will headline Download Festival 2024.

When are Download 2024 tickets on sale?

Download tickets are on general sale from Thursday 9th November. at 9pm.

Barclaycard pre-sale tickets go onsale from Tuesday 7th November at 9pm.

Download Festival pre-sale tickets go on sale from Wednesday 8th November at 9pm.

Visit www.downloadfestival.co.uk for more.

Royal Blood are among the acts set to play Download 2024. Picture: Tom Beard/Press

Who is on the Download 2024 line-up?

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Headliner

FALL OUT BOY Headliner

AVENGED SEVENFOLD Headliner

ALIEN WEAPONRY

ALPHA WOLF

ALL THEM WITCHES

ALT BLK ERA

ATREYU

BABYMETAL

BAD OMENS

BILLY TALENT

BIOHAZARD

BLEED FROM WITHIN

BOWLING FOR SOUP

BRAND OF SACRIFICE

CALVA LOUISE

CELESTIAL SANCTUARY

CHARLOTTE SANDS



COREY TAYLOR

COUNTERPARTS

CRYSTAL LAKE

DEATHBYROMY

DEFECTS

DELILAH BON

DREAM STATE

DYING FETUS

DYING WISH

ELVANA

ERRA

FEAR FACTORY

FIT FOR A KING

FROZEMODE

GEL

HALOCENE

HANABIE

HARPER

HEILUNG

HERIOT

HOLDING ABSENCE

HOOBASTANK

HOTWAX

IMMINENCE

KARNIVOOL

KELSY KARTER & THE HEROINES

KNIFE BRIDE

LORD OF THE LOST

MACHINE HEAD

MAKE THEM SUFFER

MISSIO

NOAHFINNCE

OXYMORRONS

PANTERA

PEST CONTROL

POLYPHIA

PINKSHIFT

RØRY ROYAL

BLOOD ROYAL & THE SERPENT

SCENE QUEEN

SCOWL

SHADOW OF INTENT

SILVERSTEIN

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

SPEED

STORM

SUM 41

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

THE BLUE STONES

THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS

THE OFFSPRING

THE USED THOSE DAMN CROWS

THY ART IS MURDER

TIGERCUB

UNDERSIDE

UNTIL I WAKE

URNE

VUKOVI

WARGASM

WHILE SHE SLEEPS

ZULU

311

Download Festival 2024 line-up. Picture: Press

Who headlined Download 2023?

Last year's Download festival was headlined by Metallica, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon with Metallica playing two nights at the festival and a non-repeat setlist.