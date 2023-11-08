Download Festival 2024: Headliners, line-up, tickets and more
8 November 2023, 10:58
Download Festival will return next year and has announced its trio of headliners. Find who's topping the bill and how to buy tickets.
Listen to this article
Download Festival has announced its headliners plus over 70 acts for for 2024.
The UK’s premiere rock and heavy metal festival - which takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park from 14th - 16th June next year.
Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy will top each day of the three-day festival with The Offspring, Sum 41, Enter Shikari, Corey Taylor, Royal Blood also on the bill and many more huge acts announced.
Find out everything you need to know about Download 2024 so far, including who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
When is Download Festival 2024?
Download Festival takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park from 14th - 16th June 2024.
Who’s headlining Download festival 2024?
Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy will headline Download Festival 2024.
When are Download 2024 tickets on sale?
Download tickets are on general sale from Thursday 9th November. at 9pm.
Barclaycard pre-sale tickets go onsale from Tuesday 7th November at 9pm.
Download Festival pre-sale tickets go on sale from Wednesday 8th November at 9pm.
Visit www.downloadfestival.co.uk for more.
Who is on the Download 2024 line-up?
- QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Headliner
- FALL OUT BOY Headliner
- AVENGED SEVENFOLD Headliner
- ALIEN WEAPONRY
- ALPHA WOLF
- ALL THEM WITCHES
- ALT BLK ERA
- ATREYU
- BABYMETAL
- BAD OMENS
- BILLY TALENT
- BIOHAZARD
- BLEED FROM WITHIN
- BOWLING FOR SOUP
- BRAND OF SACRIFICE
- CALVA LOUISE
- CELESTIAL SANCTUARY
- CHARLOTTE SANDS
- COREY TAYLOR
- COUNTERPARTS
- CRYSTAL LAKE
- DEATHBYROMY
- DEFECTS
- DELILAH BON
- DREAM STATE
- DYING FETUS
- DYING WISH
- ELVANA
- ERRA
- FEAR FACTORY
- FIT FOR A KING
- FROZEMODE
- GEL
- HALOCENE
- HANABIE
- HARPER
- HEILUNG
- HERIOT
- HOLDING ABSENCE
- HOOBASTANK
- HOTWAX
- IMMINENCE
- KARNIVOOL
- KELSY KARTER & THE HEROINES
- KNIFE BRIDE
- LORD OF THE LOST
- MACHINE HEAD
- MAKE THEM SUFFER
- MISSIO
- NOAHFINNCE
- OXYMORRONS
- PANTERA
- PEST CONTROL
- POLYPHIA
- PINKSHIFT
- RØRY ROYAL
- BLOOD ROYAL & THE SERPENT
- SCENE QUEEN
- SCOWL
- SHADOW OF INTENT
- SILVERSTEIN
- SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
- SPEED
- STORM
- SUM 41
- THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER
- THE BLUE STONES
- THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS
- THE OFFSPRING
- THE USED THOSE DAMN CROWS
- THY ART IS MURDER
- TIGERCUB
- UNDERSIDE
- UNTIL I WAKE
- URNE
- VUKOVI
- WARGASM
- WHILE SHE SLEEPS
- ZULU
- 311
Who headlined Download 2023?
Last year's Download festival was headlined by Metallica, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon with Metallica playing two nights at the festival and a non-repeat setlist.