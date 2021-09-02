Download Festival announce new acts for 2022: How to get tickets

Kiss, Biffy Clyro and Iron Maiden will headline Download 2022. Picture: 1. Press 2. Press 3. Francesco Castaldo\Archivio Francesco Castaldo\Mondadori via Getty Images)

After the success of the Download Pilot this year, the fully fledged festival is set to return for 2022. Find out who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Download Festival is returning for 2022!

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a successful pilot event, the UK's premier rock and metal festival will finally return in full force.

With headliners including Biffy Clyro and a host of acts already announced, the festival has now added new acts to their bill. Find out what the dates are for Download 2022, who's headlining and how to buy tickets for next year.

The Download Festival 2018 stage with the Download Dog. Picture: Press/Download Festival/Paulo Concalves

What are the dates for Download Festival 2022?

Download Festival 2022 will take place from 10-12 June at Donington Park, the home of hard rock.

When are tickets for Download Festival 2022 on sale?

Tickets for Download Festival 2022 went on sale on Friday 5 March at 10am.

Fans can opt for several options including three nights standard camping, quiet camping or eco camping, five nights standard camping, quiet camping or eco camping. Coach + ticket packages are also available at via their partners Big Green Coach. Visit downloadfestivak.co.uk/tickets for more info.

Where can I buy tickets for Download Festival 2022?

You can by tickets to Download Festival on the official website.

Who's headlining Download Festival 2022?

Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro will return as headliners for Download Festival 2022.

Who else is on Download 2022 line-up?

See the line-up so far:

Friday 10 June 2022

KISS, A Day To Remember, AA Williams, Airbourne, Ayron Jones, Black Veil Brides, Blues Pills, Bokassa, British Lion, Bury Tomorrow, Cellar Door, Dead Poets Society, Electric Wizard, Gender Roles, JJ Wilde, Lacuna Coil, Meet Me @ The Altar, Moon Crow, MYLES KENNEDY & Company, Normandie, Press Club, Sleep Token, Tempt, The Distillers, The Ghost Inside, The Scratch, Theory, Wayward Son.



Saturday 11 June 2022

Iron Maiden, Black Label Society, Blackout Problems, Bleed From Within, Bush, Cassyette, Code Orange, Creeper, Daughtry, Dead Label, Death Blooms, Deftones, Dragged Under, Dying Fetus, Funeral For A Friend, Grandson, Higher Power, Holding Absence, Ice Nine Kills, Joyous Wolf, Loathe, Malevolence, Mastodon, Megadeth, Monster Truck, Obituary, Salem, Sepultura, Shinedown, Temples On Mars, The Faim, The Pretty Reckless, The Raven Age, Those Damn Crows, Venom Prison.



Sunday 12 June

Biffy Clyro, Alestorm, Anchor Lane, As Everything Unfolds, Boston Manor, Cemetary Son, Dead Posey, Fire From The Gods, Gloryhammer, Jamie Lenman, Kill The Lights, Korn, Marianas Trench, Modern Error, Myles Kennedy, Phoxjaw, Powerwolf, Rise Against, Spiritbox, Static Dress, Steel Panther The Darkness Skillet Baroness Of Mice & Men Wednesday 13 Massive Wagons The Last Internationale Control The Storm, The Descendants, The Hara, The Injester, THICK, Trash Boat, Twin Temple, Volbeat, Wargasm.

