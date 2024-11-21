Coachella 2025: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

Green Day will make their Coachella debut at the 2025 festival. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Green Day join Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Travis Scott as headliners. Find out who else is on the bill for the California festival.

Coachella has announced its line-up for 2025.

The festival, which takes place in Indio, California across two weekends in April next year, will welcome Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott as headliners.

The US rapper will be a specially billed event under the name Travis Scott Designs The Desert.

Billie Joe Armstrong and co will make their debut at the festival, playing a bill-topping career-spanning sset on Saturday 12th and 29th April.

Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of The Prodigy, Missy Ellioty, Charlie XCX, Kraftwerk and more.

Find out everything there is to know about Coachella 2025 so far, including who else is on the line-up, ticket sale dates and more.

What date is Coachella 2025?

Coachella festival takes place across two weekends on Friday 11th - Sunday 13th April and Friday 18th - Sunday 20th April.

When do Coachella tickets go on sale?

Presales for Coachella take place from Friday 22nd November at 11am PT.

Fans can register now for access to passes at coachella.com.

Who's headlining Coachella 2025?

Next year's Coachella will see headline performances from Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott.

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott are set for Coachella 2024. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation, Alice Baxley/Press, Douglas Mason/WireImage, Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Who's on the Coachella 2025 line-up?

See the Coachella full line-up in full so far:

Friday 11th and 18th April 2025:

Lady Gaga

Missy Elliott

Benson Boone

The Marias

Lisa

The Prodigy

Parcels

FKA Twigs

Mustard

Mau P

GloRilla

Yeat

The Go-Go’s

Marina

Djo

Tyla

Sara Landry

Thee Sacred Souls

d4vd

Artemas

Miike Snow

Three 6 Mafia

Chris Lorenzo

SAINt JHN

4batz

Vintage Culture

Tink

Maribou State

Eyedress

A.G. Ciij

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Chris Stussy

Damian Lazarus

Julie

Austin Millz

Lola Young

Tinlicker

SPEED

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Ravyn Lenae

Beltran

TOPS

Los Mirlos

PARISI

Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins

KNEECAP

Shermanology

vs self

HiTech

Moon Boots

Coco & Breezy

Glixen

EREZ

Saturday 12 and 19th April 2025:

Green Day

Charli XCX

The Original Misfits

Keinemusik

Above & Beyond

Anitta

Ivan Cornejo

Clairo

ENHYPEN

Shoreline Mafia

T-Pain

Hanumankind

Sam Fender

Japanese Breakfast

Beth Gibbons

Darkside

Eli Brown

Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil

Jimmy Eat World

Viagra Boys

Disco Lines

Blonde Redhead

Amelie Lens

Alok

Yo Gabba Gabba!

Glass Beams

The Dare

2holis

Mind Against x Massamo

Klangkuenstler

Salute

HorsegiirL

El Malilla

Medium Build

underscores

Indo Warehouse

Indira Paganotto

Infected Mushroom

Rawayana

Layton Giordani

DJ Gigola

HAAi

Judeline

Together Pangea

Bob Vylan

Prison Affair

Talón

Sunday 13th and 20th April:

Post Malone

Megan Thee Stallion

Zedd

Junior H

JENNIE

Kraftwerk

Beabadoobee

Polo & Pan

XG

Basement Jaxx

Keshi

Chase & Status

Still Woozy

Sammy Virji

Jessie Murph

Arca

Rema

Shaboozey

Ty Dolla $ign

Circle Jerks

Ben Böhmer

Amyl and the Sniffers

Boris Brejcha

Dixon x Jimi Jules

Muni Long

Amaarae

BigXthaPlug

Snow Strippers

Fcukers

Interplanetary Criminal

Dennis Cruz

VTSS

The Bleaches

Wisp

MEUTE

Francis Mercier

Hope Tala

Sparrow & Barbossa

Ginger Root

AMÉMÉ

SOFT PLAY

Mohamed Ramadan

GEL

Kumo 99

DESIREE

Tripolism

Yulia NikoSpecial billing:

Travis Scott

