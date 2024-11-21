Coachella 2025: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more
21 November 2024, 16:07 | Updated: 21 November 2024, 16:08
Green Day join Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Travis Scott as headliners. Find out who else is on the bill for the California festival.
Coachella has announced its line-up for 2025.
The festival, which takes place in Indio, California across two weekends in April next year, will welcome Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott as headliners.
The US rapper will be a specially billed event under the name Travis Scott Designs The Desert.
Billie Joe Armstrong and co will make their debut at the festival, playing a bill-topping career-spanning sset on Saturday 12th and 29th April.
Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of The Prodigy, Missy Ellioty, Charlie XCX, Kraftwerk and more.
Find out everything there is to know about Coachella 2025 so far, including who else is on the line-up, ticket sale dates and more.
Read more:
What date is Coachella 2025?
Coachella festival takes place across two weekends on Friday 11th - Sunday 13th April and Friday 18th - Sunday 20th April.
When do Coachella tickets go on sale?
- Presales for Coachella take place from Friday 22nd November at 11am PT.
- Fans can register now for access to passes at coachella.com.
Who's headlining Coachella 2025?
Next year's Coachella will see headline performances from Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott.
Who's on the Coachella 2025 line-up?
See the Coachella full line-up in full so far:
Friday 11th and 18th April 2025:
- Lady Gaga
- Missy Elliott
- Benson Boone
- The Marias
- Lisa
- The Prodigy
- Parcels
- FKA Twigs
- Mustard
- Mau P
- GloRilla
- Yeat
- The Go-Go’s
- Marina
- Djo
- Tyla
- Sara Landry
- Thee Sacred Souls
- d4vd
- Artemas
- Miike Snow
- Three 6 Mafia
- Chris Lorenzo
- SAINt JHN
- 4batz
- Vintage Culture
- Tink
- Maribou State
- Eyedress
- A.G. Ciij
- CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
- Chris Stussy
- Damian Lazarus
- Julie
- Austin Millz
- Lola Young
- Tinlicker
- SPEED
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- Ravyn Lenae
- Beltran
- TOPS
- Los Mirlos
- PARISI
- Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins
- KNEECAP
- Shermanology
- vs self
- HiTech
- Moon Boots
- Coco & Breezy
- Glixen
- EREZ
Saturday 12 and 19th April 2025:
- Green Day
- Charli XCX
- The Original Misfits
- Keinemusik
- Above & Beyond
- Anitta
- Ivan Cornejo
- Clairo
- ENHYPEN
- Shoreline Mafia
- T-Pain
- Hanumankind
- Sam Fender
- Japanese Breakfast
- Beth Gibbons
- Darkside
- Eli Brown
- Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil
- Jimmy Eat World
- Viagra Boys
- Disco Lines
- Blonde Redhead
- Amelie Lens
- Alok
- Yo Gabba Gabba!
- Glass Beams
- The Dare
- 2holis
- Mind Against x Massamo
- Klangkuenstler
- Salute
- HorsegiirL
- El Malilla
- Medium Build
- underscores
- Indo Warehouse
- Indira Paganotto
- Infected Mushroom
- Rawayana
- Layton Giordani
- DJ Gigola
- HAAi
- Judeline
- Together Pangea
- Bob Vylan
- Prison Affair
- Talón
Sunday 13th and 20th April:
- Post Malone
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Zedd
- Junior H
- JENNIE
- Kraftwerk
- Beabadoobee
- Polo & Pan
- XG
- Basement Jaxx
- Keshi
- Chase & Status
- Still Woozy
- Sammy Virji
- Jessie Murph
- Arca
- Rema
- Shaboozey
- Ty Dolla $ign
- Circle Jerks
- Ben Böhmer
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Boris Brejcha
- Dixon x Jimi Jules
- Muni Long
- Amaarae
- BigXthaPlug
- Snow Strippers
- Fcukers
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Dennis Cruz
- VTSS
- The Bleaches
- Wisp
- MEUTE
- Francis Mercier
- Hope Tala
- Sparrow & Barbossa
- Ginger Root
- AMÉMÉ
- SOFT PLAY
- Mohamed Ramadan
- GEL
- Kumo 99
- DESIREE
- Tripolism
- Yulia NikoSpecial billing:
- Travis Scott
Read more: