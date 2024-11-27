Boardmasters 2025: The Prodigy and Raye announced as headliners
27 November 2024, 17:07
By Jenny Mensah
Cornwall's surf and music festival returns to Fistral Beach next year with London Grammar, Kaiser Chiefs, Franz Ferdinand, Wet Leg and more. Find out how you can be there.
Boardmasters has announced its First Wave Line-up for next year.
The festival, which takes place from 6th - 10th August 2025 in Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall will play host to rave legends The Prodigyand multiple BRIT Award winner Raye, with many more acts on the bill.
Special afternoon guests will be indie favourites Kaiser Chiefs plus RIzzle Kicks and Natasha Bedingfield.
Joining them on the line-up are London Grammar, Wet Leg, Franz Ferdinand and Myles Smith, with more acts still to be announced.
As well as there music, there will be the usual Boardmasters activities on Fistral Beach, including surf lessons, coasteering, kayaking tours and bodyboard lessons, plus the Boardmasters OPEN competition featuring international pro surfing.
Find out everything we know about Boardmasters 2025 so far and how to buy tickets.
Who's headlining Boardmasters 2025?
Raye and The Prodigy are headlining Boardmasters festival 2025
Who's on the Boardmasters 2025 line-up?
The Prodigy
Raye
Nelly Furtado
London Grammar
Maribou State
Wet Leg
Afternoon special guests:
Kaiser Chiefs
Rizzle Kicks
Natasha Bedingfield
Also in the first wave of artists to be announced are: