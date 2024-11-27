Boardmasters 2025: The Prodigy and Raye announced as headliners

Boardmasters 2025 will see The Prodigy and Raye headline, with appearances from Wet Leg and Kaiser Chiefs. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

Cornwall's surf and music festival returns to Fistral Beach next year with London Grammar, Kaiser Chiefs, Franz Ferdinand, Wet Leg and more. Find out how you can be there.

Boardmasters has announced its First Wave Line-up for next year.

The festival, which takes place from 6th - 10th August 2025 in Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall will play host to rave legends The Prodigy and multiple BRIT Award winner Raye, with many more acts on the bill.

Special afternoon guests will be indie favourites Kaiser Chiefs plus RIzzle Kicks and Natasha Bedingfield.

Joining them on the line-up are London Grammar, Wet Leg, Franz Ferdinand and Myles Smith, with more acts still to be announced.

As well as there music, there will be the usual Boardmasters activities on Fistral Beach, including surf lessons, coasteering, kayaking tours and bodyboard lessons, plus the Boardmasters OPEN competition featuring international pro surfing.

Boardmasters will also feature the usual programme of surfing and other activities. Picture: WIll Bailey/Press

Find out everything we know about Boardmasters 2025 so far and how to buy tickets.

The first wave of artists for Boardmasters 2025 has been announced. Picture: Press

Who's headlining Boardmasters 2025?

Raye and The Prodigy are headlining Boardmasters festival 2025

Who's on the Boardmasters 2025 line-up?

The Prodigy

Raye

Nelly Furtado

London Grammar

Maribou State

Wet Leg

Afternoon special guests:

Kaiser Chiefs

Rizzle Kicks

Natasha Bedingfield

Also in the first wave of artists to be announced are:

Bou + B Live 24

Bru-C

Franz Ferdinand

Hard Life

Interplanetary Criminal

Myles Smith

Ocean Alley

Salute

Ahadadream

A Little Sounds

Arielle Free

Badger

Basslayerz

Beth McCarthy

Bob Vylan

Fat Dog

Jazzy

Newton Faulkner

Oppidan

Orla Gartland

Paris Paloma

Sally C

Bakey

Biianco

Crybaby

Dan Shake B2B Charlie Boon

Deadletter

Emily Makis

Gardna

Joshua James

Lu.Re

Luvcat

Paige Tomlinson

Simone

Soft Launch

Storm Mollison

Waze

Boardmasters returns in August 2025. Picture: Darina Stoda/Press

Boardmasters returns in August 2025. Picture: WIll Bailey/Press

How to buy tickets to Boardmasters 2025:

Tickets for Boardmasters 2025 go on general sale via boardmasters.com on Friday 29th November at 10am.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Thursday 28th November at 10am.

Last year's Boardmasters saw headline performances from Chase & Status, Sam Fender and Stormzy, with Courteeners, Declan McKenna, Wunderhorse, Kate Nash and The Streets also on the bill.

