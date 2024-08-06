Here's the weather forecast for Boardmasters 2024

Boardmasters
Boardmasters 2024 takes place this week. Picture: Will Bailey/ Laurence Howe

The festival takes place this weekend Sam Fender among the headliners but will there be rain or shine?

Boardmasters is set to open its doors this week.

The Cornwall festival - which takes place on Fistral Beach in Newquay from 7th - 11th August - will return for another glorious weekend of sand, sea, surf and music.

The festival - which will see Chase & Status, Sam Fender and Stormzy headline - is no doubt set to be a epic weekend with performances from the likes of Courtneeners, The Streets, Professor Green, Declan McKenna and Maisie Peters, but will it have equally scorching weather to match?

Get the latest forecast for Boardmasters 2024 here...

What's the weather forecast for Boardmasters 2024?

Wednesday 7th August:

According to the Met Office, On the day Boardmasters opens its doors, festival-goers can expect "sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime" with highs of 19 degrees, lows of 14 degrees and a high pollen count for allergy sufferers out there.

Thursday 8th August:

Thursday boasts highs of 20 degrees and lows of 16 degrees but there is a chance of showers with 'light rain changing to overcast in the afternoon."

Friday 9th August:

The first full day of music at f the festival - where Chase and Status headline - is predicted to have "sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy b nighttime".

Sam Fender is set to play Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2022
Sam Fender headlines the Saturday night of Boardmasters 2024. Picture: Press

Saturday 10th August:

On the day that Sam Fender headlines, it is predicted by the Met Office that Boardmasters will see highs of 21 degrees and lows of 15 degrees, with a high UV and high pollen count.

Sunday 11th August:

Though "overcast" with some chance of precipitation, the last day of the festival - where Stormzy will headline - also looks promising, with highs of 21 degrees and lows of 15 degrees.

Sam Fender shows BTS look at Boardmasters performance

Last year's Boardmasters saw headline performances from Liam Gallagher, Lorde and Florence + The Machine.

