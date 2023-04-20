Blink 182 to headline Coachella 2023 after Frank Ocean drops out due to injury

Blink 182's classic line-up reunited this year. Picture: YouTube/Blink-182

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the pop punk rockers will replace Frank Ocean on the bill this weekend, after the artist had to drop out due an injury.

Blink 182 are believed to be headlining the second weekend of Coachella.

According to reports, the All The Small Things rockers are set to replace Frank Ocean's set on the main stage this Sunday (23rd April) after the artist was forced to pull out due to a leg injury.

According to Variety, the Novacane singer released a statement which read: "Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.

“On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

The outlet added that a source close to the story has revealed his spot will be taken by the California trio.

In a since deleted Instagram post, Tom DeLonge appears to have confirmed the news, writing: "See you Sunday night”.

The news comes after Blink played their first official set at the festival last weekend after reuniting as their classic line-up.

The pop punk rockers - made up of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and the band's returning co-founder Tom DeLonge - announced the last minute set at Coachella last week and took to the stage at the Sahara Tent on Friday 14th April.

Blink-182 2023 Coachella Opening

Get the full setlist for Blink 182 at Coachella 2023:

Family Reunion Anthem Part Two The Rock Show Man Overboard Feeling This Reckless Abandon Dysentery Gary What's My Age Again? EDGING (Live debut) Dumpweed Aliens Exist (First time with Tom since 2001) First Date (with Ramones "Blitzkrieg Bop" intro) Don't Leave Me Down Happy Holidays, You Bastard I Miss You All the Small Things Dammit (with TLC's No Scrubs tease)

