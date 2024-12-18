Bilbao BBK Live 2025: Headliners, line-up & tickets

The Spanish festival is preparing to re-open its doors next year. Find out who's on the bill and how you can be there.

Bilbao BBK Live will return next year with Pulp, Michael Kiwanuka, Kylie Minogue, Raye and more to headline.

Also set for the Spanish festival, which takes place in Kobetamendi from 10th - 12th July - are the likes of Oribtal, Amyl and the Sniffers, Wunderhorse and more.

The cold winter months in England can be hard to handle and there's nothing quite like dreaming of sunnier days at at a festival to get you through. So find out everything there is to know about Bilbao BBK Live 2025, including joins Pulp and co on the bill and how to buy tickets.

When does Bilbao BBK Live 2025 take place?

Bilbao BBK Live takes place from 10th - 12th July 2025 at

Who's headlining Bilbao BBK Live 2025?

Kylie

Pulp

Michael Kiwanuka

Bad Gyal

Raye

Who's on the Bilbao BBK Live 2025 line-up?

Abhir

Alice Phoebe Lou

Amaia

Amyl And The Sniffers

Baiuca

Bicep presents Chroma (AV DJ Set)

The Blessed Madonna presents We Still Believe

Ca7riel Y Paco Amoroso

Cala Vento

Carolina Durante

English Teacher

Fat Dog

Hidrogenesse

Hofe X 4:40

Jalen Ngonda

Japanese Breakfast

Jessica Pratt

Judeline

L’Imperatrice

Makaya McCraven

Michael Kiwanuka

Mirua

Nathy Peluso

Obongjayar

Orbital

Pablopablo

Polo & Pan

Rusowsky

Sofie Royer

Tatta & Denso

Viva Belgrado

Wunderhorse

... with more acts to be announced

How to buy tickets to Bilbao BBK Live 2025:

Tickets are on general sale now via bilbaobbklive.com and Fever Up.

See prices below:

Exclusive Presale Pass for previous attendees: €135 + fees

Fan Pass: €145 + fees

General Admission: €150 + fees

Cuadrilla Pack: €750 + fees (buy 5, get 6 passes)

Gaztea Pass: €120 + fees (under 23s, ID required to access festival)

Camping (4 nights): €30 + fees

