Big Feastival 2023: Headliners, line-up & tickets

Sigrid, Tom Grennan and Blossoms will headline Big Feastival 2023. Picture: 1. Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty 2. Press 3. Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

Blur rocker Alex James' music and culinary-based festival is back for another year. Find out who's performing and how to buy tickets.

Big Feastival has announced its line-up for 2023.

The festival, which takes place on Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds across August Bank Holiday, will see performances from the likes of Blossoms, The Vaccines, Sigrid, Tom Grennan and Rick Astley, plus a line-up of some of gastronomy’s biggest stars.

Find out everything we know about the festival below including who's on the line-up, when it takes place and how to buy tickets.

When is Big Feastival 2023?

Big Feastival takes place on August Bank Holiday weekend from 25-27th August 2022.

Where does Big Feastival take place?

Big Feastival is held on Blur rocker Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds.

The Britpop rocker and cheese farmer said of the event: "I can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the farm for our 2023 edition. Big Feastival gets bigger and better every year, it’s the perfect way to spend your August bank holiday weekend with family or friends. With even more fantastic acts and entertainment to be announced in the coming weeks, this is shaping up to be our best line-up yet."

Who's headlining Big Feastival 2023?

Sigrid, Tom Grennan and Blossoms will headline Big Feastival 2023. The Norwegian singer-songwriter will kick things off on the Friday night of the festival, Grennan will top the bill on the Saturday night of the festival and Stockport indie rockers Blossoms will close the festival with a headline set on the Sunday night.

Blossoms will play the Sunday night of the festival . Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Who's on the Big Feastival 2023 line-up?

Joining Sigrid, Tom Grennan and Blossoms on the Big Feastival Line-up are The Vaccines, Rick Astley, Example, Hot Chip DJ Set, Faithless DJ Set, Melanie C, Freya Ridings, Katy B, Baby Queen, Alice Merton, New Hope Club, The Cuban Brothers, Duke & more.

The Guest Chef headliners are Asma Khan, Nathan Outlaw, Anna Haugh, plus appearances from Becky Excell, Big Zuu, Ching He Huang MBR. DJ BBQ, George Egg, James Strawbridge Jude Kereama, Julius Roberts, Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Lizzie Acker, Maunika Gowardhan, Max La Manna, Pippy Eats, Seema Pankhania & more.

The Vaccines are among the acts on the line-up at The Big Feastival. Picture: Press

Are tickets for Big Feastival 2023 on sale?

Camping, Weekend and Day Tickets for The Big Feastival 2023 are on sale now. Visit thebigfeastival.com for more.

